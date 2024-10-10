Unsafe Science
White Doctors Kill Black Babies:
Dubious Science and Anti-Racist Medicine
Oct 10
Lee Jussim
September 2024
My Finest Hour
I Was Denounced by the Communist Party of China
Sep 9
Lee Jussim
August 2024
Adversarial Collaborations
An exchange about the (de)merits of recommendations in our recent paper
Aug 22
Lee Jussim
Cory Clark
Christopher Ferguson
Living by virtuous lies: On the "racism" of the SAT
Jacob L. Mackey
Aug 15
Lee Jussim
Propaganda Scholarship and Orwellian "Diversity" in Academia
A Wooden Stake Essay
Aug 2
Lee Jussim
July 2024
Tribal Epistemology is a Bipartisan Problem
Conservatives and liberals alike deny reality
Published on The Connors Journal
Jul 23
Both Sides Should Separate Misinformation from Reasoned Debate about Climate Change Policy
This is a guest post by Matt Burgess who is an assistant professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Jul 19
Lee Jussim
Weaponizing the IRB 2.0
Personal Experiences
Jul 14
Lee Jussim
Nate Honeycutt
June 2024
How Institutional Review Boards can be (and are) Weaponized Against Academic Freedom
Jessica Hehman & Catherine Salmon
Jun 30
Lee Jussim
On Seeking Truth
Wilfred Reilly's Keynote Address at the 2024 SOIBS Conference
Jun 20
Lee Jussim
I Have Questions
For the 213 Propaganda Promoting Professors
Jun 5
Lee Jussim
May 2024
Propaganda Promoting Professors
A New Open Letter Defending the College Protests is Drenched in Falsehoods, Selective Reporting and Hypocrisy
May 25
Lee Jussim
