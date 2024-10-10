Unsafe Science

White Doctors Kill Black Babies:
Dubious Science and Anti-Racist Medicine
  
Lee Jussim
6

September 2024

My Finest Hour
I Was Denounced by the Communist Party of China
  
Lee Jussim
10

August 2024

Adversarial Collaborations
An exchange about the (de)merits of recommendations in our recent paper
  
Lee Jussim
Cory Clark
, and 
Christopher Ferguson
5
Living by virtuous lies: On the "racism" of the SAT
Jacob L. Mackey
  
Lee Jussim
35
Propaganda Scholarship and Orwellian "Diversity" in Academia
A Wooden Stake Essay
  
Lee Jussim
14

July 2024

Tribal Epistemology is a Bipartisan Problem
Conservatives and liberals alike deny reality
Published on The Connors Journal  
Both Sides Should Separate Misinformation from Reasoned Debate about Climate Change Policy
This is a guest post by Matt Burgess who is an assistant professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.
  
Lee Jussim
4
Weaponizing the IRB 2.0
Personal Experiences
  
Lee Jussim
 and 
Nate Honeycutt
18

June 2024

How Institutional Review Boards can be (and are) Weaponized Against Academic Freedom
Jessica Hehman & Catherine Salmon
  
Lee Jussim
8
On Seeking Truth
Wilfred Reilly's Keynote Address at the 2024 SOIBS Conference
  
Lee Jussim
1
I Have Questions
For the 213 Propaganda Promoting Professors
  
Lee Jussim

May 2024

Propaganda Promoting Professors
A New Open Letter Defending the College Protests is Drenched in Falsehoods, Selective Reporting and Hypocrisy
  
Lee Jussim
10
