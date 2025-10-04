Summary Up Front

FIRE data is reviewed, showing a surge in attempts to punish academics by Republican govt officials, and by the right more generally. Civil libertarians warned that just this — erosion of norms around speech by the left would be turned against them — would someday happen. Someday is now. Which is worse, these sorts of attacks on academics from the academic left or from the right? Who has the most credibility to fight these attacks?

Review of Recent FIRE Data

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) recently issued a report on its most recent data regarding attempts to punish faculty for what should be protected speech. This can include stuff that is hateful, demonizes people or groups, and even calls for murder and genocide. I am not arguing that those are good uses of faculty speech, but my opinions about the speech are not relevant to whether faculty should be punished for it. And neither are yours. They shouldn’t, because if facultyare at a state university, that state university is an arm of the government, and with extremely narrow limitations, the govt can’t be in the business of interfering with speech (First Amendment 101). Most private universities contractually commit to a similar level of non-interference in faculty speech by virtue of their stated commitments to academic freedom.

There have more attempts this year by govt officials to sanction scholars than in the prior 25. From FIRE’s report:

Figure 1

164 of the 273 can probably be dismissed. They constituted attempts to remove books from the Naval Academy that violated the Trump administration’s ban on DEI-related content. Those books were removed — for about a month — then restored. This strikes me more as Naval Academy officials overcomplying with the anti-DEI mandates, and, regardless, it was quickly rectified. I file this at the intersection of the No Harm, No Foul principle and the general propensity for bureaucracies to go insane.

So feel free, subtract 164 from 273. Its still worse than the prior 25 years, and the current year isn’t over yet!

Here is an excerpt from the FIRE report:

The University of Houston and University of Texas systems voted to disband all faculty senates to comply with state Senate Bill 37, which gives university boards and presidents control over faculty governance. University of Florida system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues ordered punishments for faculty and students who celebrate or excuse Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And in Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita launched the Eyes on Education platform, framed as guidance for parents to challenge curricula, pronoun rules, and library content — but it functions more as a system that encourages citizens to monitor educators’ social media posts for thoughtcrimes. This wave of government sanctions is more than chilling. It’s meant to silence scholars and teach universities that compliance is safer than resistance. But history shows where this path leads. Once politicians gain the power to decide which ideas are acceptable, they rarely stop at the campus gates, and when free inquiry collapses, democracy is not far behind.

Civil Libertarians Warned Us

History always begins in the middle of something (that’s a quote, probably from a history podcast I listen to, but I can no longer place it). Who started these attacks? The fight for freedom in general, and free speech in particular, has gone on for millennia.

However, the recent history, of say, the last 20 years, saw a dramatic spike in cancellation attacks on faculty from the progressive left (for data go here, for blogs go here or here, for scholarly articles go here or here). In a separate report, FIRE also found that such attacks peaked in 2021, but had then started to decline (and not all of these were from the left anyway):

Figure 2

But see that spike in 2025? Those are not only disproportionately from govt officials, they are overwhelmingly from the right, with the most recent involving attempts to sanction scholars for speech about the Charlie Kirk assassination. This chart, from this report, shows all such attempts, including those by private actors:

Figure 3

Civil libertarians have long warned that such attacks, by leading to an erosion of social and cultural norms around free speech, would someday come back to bite the very progressives who were disproportionately pushing them 2015-2023. Ira Glasser, former head of the ACLU back when it was doing its job well, put it this way:

In 1968, when the racist George Wallace, a Democratic governor of Alabama, was running as a third-party candidate for president of the United States, I defended his right to speak at a stadium owned by New York City, after the then mayor had banned him from using that platform. There was, at that time, no one whose speech I despised more than Wallace’s. I considered him, and his candidacy, a credible danger to the fundamental rights I was spending my life trying to protect. Nor was that a unique case. Many speakers whose right to speak I defended during my 34 years at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) expressed views I disagreed with, some of which I thought were bigoted and dangerous. So why did I do it? Why defend the right of people to express views when such people, if they gained the power to do so, would eliminate my views, and maybe eliminate me? For me, the answer is strategic. I can never be certain who will have political power. I can never be certain that the only people who get elected will agree with me. I know – because it has happened many times – that people will gain political power who will, if they can, act to punish me or people I agree with, because of our views. So what I need is an insurance policy. I want insurance against the probability that people in power will suppress or punish me for my views. In a democracy, the majority rules. I support that, of course. But I don’t want the majority to rule everything. If the majority is white, I don’t want the majority to tell black people they can’t vote. If men are in power, I don’t want them telling women they can’t use contraceptives. If there are more Christians than Jews or Muslims, I don’t want the Christian majority forcing non-Christian kids to recite Christian prayers in public schools. And if heterosexuals are the majority, I don’t want them to be able to deny jobs to homosexuals, or put them in jail. Nor do I want anyone to have the power to discriminate against transgender people.

In a democracy, you can never know who will have power. So all power must be limited in order to protect liberty, including speech. That’s what liberty is: a legal limit on democratic power. The right to freedom of speech is guaranteed only by limiting the power of any government to abridge it. By defending George Wallace’s right to speak when he doesn’t have power, you insure against his curbing your right to speak should he gain power.

Unless you’re an autocrat, and confident of holding power forever, you don’t want the government having the power to decide whose speech to ban. Because sooner or later, it will be yours.

Which is Worse, Attacks from the Repressive Grassroots Left or Govt Right?

I am not going to answer that question. Instead, I provide here different ways to think about that answer.

Numbers. This dramatic rise in attacks from the right and govt in 2025 is, according to FIRE’s data (and I think they have the best data out there, however imperfect), much worse than any single year of attacks from the left (see Figure 2). The trajectory is for these attacks to exceed the number of such attacks from the left in the entire prior 10 years, which will happen unless there is a sudden cessation.

Power 1.0. The govt has far more power than any other person, group, or institution. When the govt gets in the business of punishing people for speech, their potential to wreak havoc on this foundational principle of liberal democracy is profound.

Power 2.0. But there is one big bad BUT with respect to who has more power to sanction faculty, which is the focus of this post.

Because, in general, faculty’s lives are far more contingent on what other academics think of them than on what the govt thinks of them. Musa al-Gharbi has an excellent Substack post that is very long, but partially on just this topic. One section is titled: Why Formally Free Spaces Can be Repressive in Practice. He wrote:

Contemporary U.S. academics have immense formal freedoms and protections compared to virtually any other workers in the U.S. Even private academic institutions (not bound by the 1st Amendment) largely abide by the AAUP / AACU standards on academic freedom. American scholars have far more formal freedoms than peers in most other countries.

BUT:

Yet, despite our expansive freedoms and protections, symbolic capitalists [people whose primary work is ideas, reports, and research, i.e., writing and speaking, i.e., people like academics] are significantly more likely than other workers to self-censor and to support the censorship of others – patterns that are evident before aspirants even land their first job. Studies consistently find college students regularly self-censor in on-campus settings and beyond. When asked why they self-censor, students overwhelmingly report fear of being judged or ostracized by peers. They are significantly more worried about social sanctions than, for instance, being punished by administrators or docked by their professors. One might be tempted to chalk this up to youth. Readers would be forgiven for assuming that professionals would be less concerned about popularity than folks fresh out of high school. However, it seems that symbolic capitalists do not, in fact, outgrow these dispositions. For example, when my colleagues and I analyzed data on the prevalence, distribution and drivers of self-censorship in science, we saw the same basic pattern among scholars that others observed among students: scientists were significantly more concerned about losing standing with their colleagues and students than facing termination or formal sanction for something they said or published. Pro-social concerns such as these were some of the main drivers of (self)censorship in science. On the one hand, this makes sense: whether or not work gets published in an academic journal or university press ultimately comes down to evaluation by one’s peers. Whether a research design or grant application gets approved often comes to down judgements of one’s peers. Peer committees make decisions about hiring and promotion for oneself and one’s students. Peer committees decide whether one’s preferred applicants to grad programs get admitted, and much more. The esteem of one’s peers, in short, is of immense practical consequence to academics. Consequently, academics care about the views of their peers a lot. Most try to exemplify the characteristics associated with the “in” group while strenuously avoiding anything that could see them cast “out.” Formal rules and norms are not the cause of these tendencies and they can do little to change censorious dynamics: the issue in the symbolic professions is not that they’re full of independently-minded and freedom loving people whose ability to tell the truth and follow their conscience is significantly hampered by a lack of formal protections. These are spaces that are highly censorious despite extraordinary rights and privileges (because they’re dominated by folks who are risk averse, conflict averse, status obsessed and dogmatic). Freedom, pluralism, and related goods are ultimately a matter of culture, not laws.

Although the govt has far more power, in general, academics, who are overwhelmingly on the left, can often wear being denounced by rightwing influencers, rightwing mobs, and even Republican officials as badges of honor and courage (as long as those denunciations do not lead craven administrators to punish them — which, as the FIRE reports reviewed above show, is happening more and more). Nothing quite like being denounced by the right to show to your progressive colleagues how courageous, how filled with integrity, how stalwart you are, in the face of fascist aggression.

None of this easily works (within most of) academia if you are being denounced by your own colleagues. Musa nailed this too:

Well, first, the fact that tenure provides a lifetime appointments cuts two ways: it’s a fantastic arrangement if you’re liked, respected, and well-integrated in your academic community. A lifetime appointment is pretty miserable, however, if you’re widely reviled and socially isolated within your institution or field.

Or, as Mickey Inzlicht once put it on his podcast:

And who wants that? Given that most faculty (at least in psychology, and probably elsewhere), in the safety of an anonymous questionnaire, say they find the denouncers contemptible, the levels of silence, conformity, and outright preference falsification among them is off the charts. (Musa also points out that this sort of strategic go-along with the in-crowd is unlikely to be effective, but you should read his full essay to see why).

Who Can Most Credibly Fight the Censorious Right?

Wrong answers first. Progressives? Most have no credibility, given their gross hypocrisy. Academics? Forgive me, I repeat myself. They will all be breezily dismissed as hopeless partisans, wracked by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Right answers. There are two related groups with presumptive credibility: 1. Those, like FIRE, that have long taken principled stands defending the speech of the left and right; and 2. Anyone who has long raised alarms about the dangers of the censorious left, both within and outside academia. Despite the “wrong answers” above, this actually does include a substantial number of academics (albeit a tiny minority):

Such defenders will also likely be subject to both dismissal attempts and attacks from the right. But they are in a far better position to withstand such attacks then are your typical everyday walking around progressive academic for two reasons. If they’ve taken on the cancel culture left, they can readily defend themselves from accusations of being hopeless partisans with TDS. And if they are attacked? Well, then, many have already withstood attacks from the left, and, through hard-won experience, far more skilled at weathering these sorts of storms.

Beowulf

In his youth, he defeated the demon who had been wreaking death and destruction. Huge celebrations ensue. But then the demon’s mother emerges for vengeance. No one but Beowulf has any hope of defeating the Demon Mom. He does, and eventually becomes King. He rules for 50 years, and is now an old man. A dragon appears, wreaks havoc, and all are justifiably terrified.

And there is no one but Beowulf, despite being old and diminished, who has any hope of defeating the dragon. So he goes to the dragon’s lair, and engages in an epic battle with the dragon and kills it.

But, in the battle, Beowulf suffers a mortal wound and dies.

I turn 70 this year... And someday, I will have to leave this fight exclusively to others. But not yet.

FIRE is doing more to support the principled defense of speech and academic freedom than any other organization. Consider donating!

Commenting

Before commenting, please review my commenting guidelines. They will prevent your comments from being deleted. Here are the core ideas:

Don’t attack or insult the author or other commenters. Stay relevant to the post. Keep it short. Do not dominate a comment thread. Do not mindread, its a loser’s game. Don’t tell me how to run Unsafe Science or what to post. (Guest essays are welcome and inquiries about doing one should be submitted by email).

Footnote