Unsafe Science

Sadredin Moosavi
3h

I agree. The problem is so severe that universities are incapable of internal reform. Further, since universities are essentially a reflection of their faculty, the only hope for universities, in my opinion, is a complete dismissal of the existing faculty and replacement drawn from the reformers and those who have been cancelled out of academia in the past.

Clever Pseudonym
30m

What honest impartial observer would possibly believe American academia has the courage to commit to any type of "internal reform"? What action taken by any university (not in Fla) in the past decade would lead anyone to believe that academia has any ability or desire to reform itself?

The reason we're here in the first place, watching the MAGA axe carve up sacred cows, is simple and clear (at least to those of us outside the ivy walls): America's liberal class (more or less the profs, scholars, curators, writers etc who are lauded and well-compensated for maintaining and transmitting our cultural, political and religious patrimony) have completely abdicated all responsibility, become conscious Leftist political actors, taken the knee to any and every social movement (regardless of how spurious) as long as it was aligned with the Crit Theory victim cult and refused to protect basic civil and human rights (free speech, thought and expression), if not explicitly revoking them from anyone not on Team Social Justice. You can either support DEI loyalty oaths and litmus tests, speech codes and bias-response teams, stand with the mob and denounce your university, specialty, predecessors and the entire country as the moral equivalent of a slave ship OR you can be a scholar with integrity and wisdom. But you can't be both!

