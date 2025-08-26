Unsafe Science

Catherine Caldwell-Harris
3d

In 2025, a subtle bias exists among STEM faculty for preferring to hire a female lab manager over a similarly qualified male lab manager. In 2012, the reverse bias existed. These are both believable to me. After the last 15 years, awareness has grown and coalesced into a widespread consensus that female STEM graduates are equally as capable as male STEM graduates. So the anti-female bias of 2012 is now gone, at least for hiring lab managers. Hallelujah. I feel happy about this. I am surprised that people are not celebrating this increase in enlightenment.

The main question is, are there explanations for why this reversal occurred over 15 years? I have not seen Lee Jussim's team discuss this yet (I may have missed it).

The main explanation that seems plausible to me is women's increasing prominence in STEM fields over the last 15 years (see below where AI agrees with this). Women have shown that they are capable in STEM fields. This has plausibly eliminated the prior anti-female bias.

Many scholars have written about diverse reasons for this, see, for example, sources summarized by AI here:

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=What+is+the+evidence+that+women+are+just+as+capable+in+STEM+fields+as+men&ie=UTF-8

Now, why is there a subtle anti-male bias? Two reasons seem likely:

1. This may be an over-correction as people realize that there was historically a wrong and harmful bias against women, so people want to correct for that.

2. Faculty have observed that women can be better lab managers then males. Women are known to have lower egos, to be more cooperative, to be more nurturing to subordinates and more respectful to superiors, to be willing to work harder for less pay. So, a female lab manager can be preferred. Many interns in science labs are also female; a female lab manager is less likely to sexually harass or try to date undergraduate interns.

The items in #2 above are my ideas, but AI reported some similar themes.

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=What+is+the+evidence+that+women+can+be+better+lab+managers+then+males+in+STEM+fields&ie=UTF-8

Rohan P.
3d

Nature is ideologically captured, isn't it?

