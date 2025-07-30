Unsafe Science

Michael Mills
17hEdited

Eaton et al. (2020) -- 522 citations 5 years.

Per year average: 104

Moss-Racusin et al. (2012) -- 4551 citations 13 years

Per year average: 350

Steinpreis et al. (1999) -- 1138 citations 26 years

Per year average: 43

AVERAGE per year citation for studies finding hiring bias against women: 165

Solga et al. (2025) -- 1 citation

Per year citation average: 1

Solga et al (2023) -- 20 citations

Per year citation average: 10

Williams and Ceci (2015) -- 573 citations

Per year citation average: 53

Carey et al. (2020) - 58 citations

Per year citation average: 12

Henningsen et al. (2022) -- 29 citations

Per year citation average: 10

Honeycutt et al. (2025) -- 5 citations

Per year citation average: 5

Carlsson et al. (2021) -- 90 citations

Per year citation average: 23

AVERAGE per year citation for studies finding hiring bias against men: 16

JUSSIM'S PREDICTIONS ARE CONFIRMED:

" ...on average, across the sets of 3 and 7 papers, at least 3x as many citations per year post-publication."

CONFIRMED, but underestimated: Actually, it is 10x, not 3x.

" ...the three studies finding biases against women will be, in total, cited more frequently than all 7 of those finding biases against men combined."

CONFIRMED, based on combined on per year citation rate totals: 495 vs. 112

Narrative vs. data. Which will win?

