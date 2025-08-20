Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stéban Ellis's avatar
Stéban Ellis
2d

The Regnerus “New Family Structures Study” is often cited in these debates, but it didn’t actually study children raised from birth by stable same-sex couples. Most respondents counted as having “gay parents” had only ever reported that a parent once had a same-sex relationship—often after divorce or disruption—so what the NFSS mostly captures is family instability, which is already known to hurt outcomes for kids regardless of parent orientation.

The recent “multiverse” re-analysis confirms that Regnerus’s negative effect is robust within that flawed dataset, but the authors themselves stress that the data are limited and misclassified (Young & Cumberworth, The Multiverse of Methods, 2024). Saying the effect persists in NFSS is not the same as proving that same-sex parenting is harmful—it just means the dataset can’t separate the impact of instability from parent orientation.

By contrast, modern high-quality studies that actually follow children raised from birth by same-sex parents find no disadvantages, and sometimes small advantages. For example: Dutch population-register research (Demography, 2021; American Sociological Review, 2020) shows kids of same-sex parents doing as well or better academically, and the U.S. National Longitudinal Lesbian Family Study found no mental health disadvantages at age 25 (New England Journal of Medicine, 2020). Families like mine, where children were born via surrogacy and raised from birth by two dads, were never in the NFSS at all. The best evidence we have on those families shows kids doing just as well as their peers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.
1d

To Unsafe Science,

As someone who has been involved in these debates for years, and as the Founder of the Ruth Institute, I very much appreciate you reposting this article, as well as your commentary. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture