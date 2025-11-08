“Rutgers is committed to the freedom of speech. The free expression and discussion of ideas is essential to our university’s core mission and values. We encourage open and civil discussion, debate, and exploration of ideas and viewpoints while we preserve the right of all in our community to learn, teach, and carry out the university’s essential work.”

This statement is now linked on my home department’s, the Psychology Department at Rutgers, website. It constitutes the first such public commitment to academic freedom my department has ever made since I have been there (1987). Whether to do so was brought up for a vote by department tenured/tenure track faculty at the request of the Honcho Dean (Rutgers has lots of deans but this was a Big Dean).

There was a great deal of discussion which, had you been there, might have been perceived as “pushback.” “Why now?” “Why is the dean pushing this on us?” “This is already Rutgers’ policy, so why do we need to add it to the Department site?” That sort of thing.

And yet, at the end, nearly everyone in the room supported it.

Why Now?

The trigger for this development was starkly partisan. This is the timeline of events:

Charlie Kirk was assassinated. The Rutgers chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) launched a petition to fire Rutgers Professor Mark Bray (more on him in a minute). Story here; petition here. Kirk was one of the founders of TPUSA. Bray was doxxed (home address revealed publicly) and he claimed to receive death threats and threats to his family. He pretty clearly believed this, because, first, he took his Rutgers in person class online, and then he and his family fled to Spain. Story here. In response to those threats, Rutgers students launched a petition to disband the Rutgers Chapter of TPUSA. These events, but especially Bray fleeing in fear, inspired a variety of private conversations and public statements by Rutgers faculty in various official and unofficial capacities, the Rutgers AAUP chapter (which is the union representing the faculty), and various administrators, many involving high-sounding proclamations about academic freedom (more on this later). The Honcho Dean asks all departments in The School of Arts and Sciences to link their home pages to the statement on academic freedom. Psychology overwhelmingly supports doing so.

Interregnum

I have to credit Rutgers for how it has handled this so far. I am not afraid to publicly criticize it (as you can see here and here), but for this one?

They did not fire or sanction Bray. They did not disband TPUSA.

I had not known of Bray before this, and looked into his scholarship and social media for this post. I bought one of his books, skimmed it all and read some pretty closely. As I shall articulate later, what I found is emblematic of the leftist/activist form of scholarship that has gotten academia into so much trouble, but so what? No one gets fired because they annoy Trump, Republicans, you, me or anyone else or because they/you/we do not value their scholarship. Solving the real problems within academia of too many folks like Bray is an urgent necessity but should not involve firing academics .

Likewise, I think RU/TPUSA did the wrong thing by calling for him to be fired. But free expression and academic freedom (which applies to faculty and students) protects their right to call for him to be fired.

And, double likewise, I think the Rutgers students who called on Rutgers to disband its TPUSA chapter also did the wrong thing. But, just like TPUSA/RU’s call to fire Bray, doing so is also covered by academic freedom.

Bonus: Rutgers, as a state university, is, officially, an arm of the govt. So all of this is protected by the First Amendment. RU officials cannot legally be in the business of sanctioning anyone for speech (with very few exceptions, such as direct personal threats of violence and personal harassment [nasty petitions do not count as personal harassment]).

How the Statement on Academic Freedom Came to my Dept for a Vote

Rutgers administration, faculty, the AAUP union, were all abuzz about all of this, including all sorts of affirmations of free speech and academic freedom. Bray is (almost definitely) a lefty, probably a hard lefty, and lefty academics often circle the wagons to protect their own (something they do far less often for … everyone else). Eventually, our dean requested that departments consider adding the statement to their websites, which was already Rutgers’ policy.

I thought the statement was terrific, and that the department publicly posting it as an expression of its embrace of academic freedom was an excellent idea. The more our faculty commit to academic freedom… well, what? I’d like to say “the better,” but maybe not. Maybe it will have no effect on anything at all ever. But it was pretty hard to see how it would make anything worse, and its an easy change to make.

In the meeting, I explained why I liked the statement and supported putting it up:

Although a commitment to academic freedom is a type of political statement, the statement itself is nonpartisan. By making a commitment publicly, after a supportive vote, the individual faculty supporting it are implicitly making a commitment to come to the defense of anyone whose academic freedom is attacked. Well, not exactly, but it is my hope. Indeed, making a public commitment can at least sometimes motivate behavior changes towards fulfilling that commitment. (sidebar: The link above is is an example of some old social psychology that I believe has some validity to it, so, no, I do not think my field is useless).

Bray

Bray is very much a classic lefty professor, possibly, far left. I mean, he wrote the Antifa Handbook, which is a march through the history of opposition to fascism, up to and including the present. I think he would argue it is simply a work of history, describing what anti-fascism is and how it has been practiced. But it can also be viewed as a playbook for “anti-fascists” and Antifa activists.

There is some interesting stuff in there — such as the history of fascist revolutions pretty much always failing (instead, they are usually let into power by existing institutions, including democratic ones). But much of it is also pretty bad in that political ax-grinding sort of way. Here is a brief taste:

But are anti-fascists enemies of free speech? This chapter is a guide to answering this and other controversial questions pertaining to free speech and anti-fascism in the era of Donald Trump. Ultimately, I argue that although the ideology of antiauthoritarian anti-fascists promotes free speech far more than that of their critics, even their liberal critics, militant antifascism refuses to engage in terms of debate that developed out of the precepts of classical liberalism that undergird both “liberal” and “conservative” positions in the United States. Instead of privileging allegedly “neutral” universal rights, anti-fascists prioritize the political project of destroying fascism and protecting the vulnerable regardless of whether their actions are considered violations of the free speech of fascists or not.

That last sentence is a douzy plausibly interpreted as “free speech for me and mine but not for thee and thine” (part of the problem is identifying who the “fascists” are — more on how he has done so later in the post). He continues:

HOW FREE IS “FREE SPEECH”? The terms of the debate often presume that anti-fascism is the only threat to an otherwise pristine state of free speech safeguarded by the American government.

This is outright stupid. The idea that no one ever publicly identifies and contests rightwing threats to speech is pretty absurd.

And:

Finally, it’s worth adding that militant anti-fascism is but one facet of a larger revolutionary project. Many antifa groups organize not only against fascism, but aim to combat all forms of oppression such as homophobia, capitalism, patriarchy, and so on.

Yay Antifa! They oppose everything bad except sour milk and rabid dogs!

This should be enough to give you the sense that the tome is at least as much polemic as historical analysis. Lefty polemic. Far lefty. And if that’s not enough, he fled X (formerly Twitter) and can now be found on Bluesky (an echo chamber for lefties) posting stuff like this:

So OF COURSE, TPUSA/Rutgers does not like this guy. Now, Bray did not identify who he thinks is MAGA. Is it everyone who ever voted for Trump? Anyone who ever supported anything Trump has done? Or is it some tiny narrow group of folks even you would consider actual fascists? Hard to know.

Sidebar: How to Guesstimate Someone’s Political Extremism based on How They View Those on the Opposing Side

One of the best, real world heuristics to use in figuring out someone’s politics is this: Do they hold views of their ideological/partisan opponents that are more extreme than the views endorsed by their opponents? (link is to another excellent piece of social psych research that finds extremists do exactly this!). And the more extreme one is, the more one holds distorted views of one’s opponents. In simple language:

This is why some conservatives view Democrats as socialists and communists and the far right sees commies under every Democrat bed. This is why some liberals view Republicans as fascists and the far left sees fascists everywhere even in your underwear. BUT this also works in reverse: If you know someone sees fascists almost everywhere then you can reasonably guess they are pretty far left in their politics. If you know someone who sees communists almost everywhere, then you can reasonably guess they are pretty far right in their politics.

Using this heuristic, I am pretty sure Bray is pretty far left in his politics. And academia should have some people like that. The problem is that academia has so many people like that:

Ns>1800, 1700 for faculty, grads, respectively. Faculty at over 360 top research universities from all 50 states were surveyed. Data from Honeycutt’s 2022 dissertation.

From an “overall status of academia’s ability to address politicized topics” perspective, then, the problem is not that far left people and perspectives are underrepresented it is that they are massively overrepresented and alternative people and perspectives are massively underrepresented, especially in the fields most intensively involved in dealing with political and politicized topics (social science, humanities, education). Also from Honeycutt’s dissertation (“liberal” here includes the far left shown above):

This process of effectively closing out non-lefist perspectives appears to be continuing apace, as shown by the same data for graduate students. Grads are the next generation of academics, and they are even more politically left-skewed than are existing faculty.

Of course, given the massive overrepresentation of far left faculty in Honeycutt’s sample, its like that a common view within academia is that this closing out of conservatives is a “good” thing. Why? Do you really have to ask? If anyone to the right of Obama is considered a fascist, this is not “excluding reasonable alternatives,” it is preventing fascism.

Objections

I am a hypocrite because I endorse institutional neutrality but support putting this statement on the Dept. website. Institutional neutrality is the idea that academic institutions acting in their official capacity will refrain from making public statements about political controversies. I endorse this (though Rutgers has not). So, am I a hypocrite? Well, maybe so, but not because of this. There are narrow exceptions to the “refrain” principle, involving social and political events that directly affect the functioning of the university or academic organization. Academic freedom is a core principle of academia and affirming it does not violate institutional neutrality (other examples of exceptions include policies denying visas to foreign students, federal funding of research, etc.).

Isn’t this sudden embrace of academic freedom just lefty academics circling the wagons around one of their own? Why would I want to give support to this sort of effort? Well, maybe it is. But, instead, I think its a case of “Fear Equity,” the title of an essay of mine (with the great Robert Maranto). Here are some quotes:

higher education is rapidly approaching fear equity: The presidential right has joined the campus left in using intimidation to punish those whose speech they dislike. Now, everybody in academia gets to be afraid of being canceled… Noncitizen students and faculty also have to fear being deported for expressing views that the Trump administration opposes. Conservative and centrist academics still have good reasons to fear their colleagues and students, as they have since 2014, but now, progressive peers have similar reasons to fear whatever comes next out of Washington. Is this an opportunity for free speech advocates? At first glance, it seems not. The solution to erosion of protections for heterodox free speech and academic freedom cannot possibly be vengeful restrictions on progressive speech. That is the road to expanding authoritarianism and eroding free speech environments for all, a tendency many current leaders in Washington would seemingly welcome.

But…

Now that censorship is bipartisan, both the left and right have incentives to rediscover principled defenses of free speech, including for their opponents. As James Madison counseled in Federalist Paper No. 51, the best protection of freedom is self-interest, and now, on free speech, all sides have it. Alternatively, to take a more positive view centered on political education, it may take having one’s own speech threatened, or that of one’s allies, before one fully understands the value of constitutional protections of free speech and institutional protections of academic freedom.

Just as important, however, is that the statement is excellent on its merits, and, in case you hadn’t noticed, I am a merit-oriented kinda guy. It does not mention Kirk or TPUSA or Bray. It is simple, clear, and expresses the right principles. And you know what else? Unless some future Chair decides to take it down, it will be emblazoned on the Dept. website long after this ugly little affair is forgotten.

The statement embracing academic freedom is bad because the motivation for it is entirely partisan and that’s bad. This is wrong. Even if the motivation is bad that does not make the statement bad. Consider some examples:

Fred is not well, physically or psychologically. He decides to start exercising everyday, but not to improve his health. He has this strange delusion that all his enemies will die if he does. This motivation is very bad. If Fred were to ask me whether he should keep exercising, I’d definitely tell him to continue. Exercise is good for one’s health and mental health. Maybe that’s a bad example, because Fred has a strange delusion. What if the motivation is bad and not delusional? Let’s say extremists want to engage in a nonviolent protest or public spectacle to promote their causes (which I and, I suspect, most of you, would consider evil). The most obvious real world case is when, in the 1970s, Nazi’s wanted to march in Skokie Illinois, in a section of town filled with Holocaust survivors. Their right to do so was successfully defended by the ACLU (when the ACLU defended civil liberties on a principled rather than partisan basis). Why? Ira Glasser, former head of the ACLU explains:

believing that, in order to advance social justice, it is necessary to give the government the power to ban speech is self-defeating. Giving the government this power harms social justice. That’s because, in practice, social justice depends on free speech, and always has. Historically, in the United States, every fight for social justice began with free speech, depending on speech to initiate and sustain the movement to right wrongs.

Akeela Careem and I drew on this history, and other related events, such as Thurgood Marshall defending White supremacists’ right to speech, in our chapter explaining:

which appeared in this book (sorry, chapter is not freely available but the book is not expensive):

Bottom line: I do not care whether the motivations for the statement are good or bad and neither should you. The statement is, in my view, excellent on its merits. And yes, it protects Bray’s speech.

Its just hot air and meaningless rhetoric. I am fooling myself if I think the next time a mob tries to get one of my papers retracted, accusing me of riding a racist mule, the faculty will come to defend me. Perhaps. They did not come to defend me the last time at all (they did not pile on either, they basically did not weigh in — which was way better than if they had piled on). And now, with this rediscovery of the importance of academic freedom? And the public commitment? It is possible, just possible, that the next time someone (me or anyone else) is targeted by some sort of cancelation attack for expressing some idea that is controversial in academia, maybe, just maybe, more than 0 will step up. I am not betting the house on this, but it also costs me nothing to have that statement up there, so if anything good comes from it, at all, it was worth it.

The statement is internally contradictory. On one hand, it affirms vigorous protections of free expression, but on the other, it calls for “civil discourse.” This objection goes something like this: Free expression includes uncivil discourse — like the petitions calling for Bray to be fired and TPUSA/RU to be disbanded. So the statement gives academic freedom with one hand and takes it away with the other.

But the statement is very much NOT contradictory. Here it is again:

“Rutgers is committed to the freedom of speech. The free expression and discussion of ideas is essential to our university’s core mission and values. We encourage open and civil discussion, debate, and exploration of ideas and viewpoints while we preserve the right of all in our community to learn, teach, and carry out the university’s essential work.”

Free speech is a commitment. One essential to the university. They are not demanding or requiring civil discourse, but they are declaring that they are encouraging it. I endorse everything about this. In general, civil discourse should be encouraged. But there is a limit to this. Civil discourse takes two to tango. What if your opponents are not there for a discussion, and, instead, they are there to insult, degrade, denounce and, if possible, punish you? Well, then, it is reasonable for you to take off the civil discourse gloves. That is, at times, strident, sharp, aggressive, and harsh discourse may be useful and necessary. And counterattacking is not the only time it might be useful. Regardless, the statement does nothing to prevent that. Indeed, it protects it.

Commenting

Before commenting, please review my commenting guidelines. They will prevent your comments from being deleted. Here are the core ideas:

