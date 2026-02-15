Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Matt Grawitch
2d

What's fascinating to me is that the AAUP didn't seem to recognize a priori that the essay in question was probably going to do more harm to academia's case than anything Trump, Horowitz, or MAGA - all convenient boogeymen - could ever have done on their own. It's almost like someone snuck in and replaced their progressivism playbook with one aptly titled "How to keep shooting ourselves in the foot." I've seen some cases against viewpoint diversity (Paul Bloom recently wrote one) that are reasoned, but the essay in question - at AAUP's flagshit publication - reads like something out of a drug-induced conspiracy theory. It's a laughable argument, though I appreciate you takedown of it. Keep up the good work.

1 reply by Lee Jussim
Isobel Ross
2d

Thanks for this timely essay and rejoinder to Siraganian. I share your concerns about the parlous state of academia in terms of (lack of) viewpoint diversity.

I am interested in your point about “epistemic trespassing”. As a retired doctor with a strong interest in bioethics, I’m deeply concerned about the practice of paediatric gender medicine. I’m obviously not an “expert” but I have read The Cass Review and The HHS Review, along with bioethics literature from both sides of the gender debate.

However, gender activists and clinicians use the idea of epistemic trespassing to assert that only gender clinicians working in the field of PGM have the knowledge and experience to be trusted to act in children’s best interests. Everyone with countervailing views is automatically assumed to be motivated by transphobia or fundamentalist religious beliefs.

But as far as I’m aware it’s impossible to be a gender clinician unless you buy into the “affirmation model” of gender identity. So the idea of epistemic trespassing creates a Catch 22 situation that makes it very difficult to critique PGM.

2 replies by Lee Jussim and others
