Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
Aug 22, 2024

Rethinking science

Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science

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Austin Morrissey's avatar
Austin Morrissey
Aug 22, 2024

Cool idea - thanks for sharing.

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