The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) is a major umbrella organization for faculty and also is a union (some institutions are unionized, many are not; the AAUP union does collective bargaining at Rutgers). It once was a principled organization advocating and articulating principles of academic freedom, and the justifications for it. It has become a vehicle for progressive activism. In this post I point out that, when it was organized around principled advocacy for academic freedom, it warned that academic freedom could be jeopardized if it was used for blunt political partisanship.

In recent years, the AAUP has adopted a slew of public positions reflecting progressive values:

The AAUP has endorsed using DEI criteria for faculty evaluation. This is despite the fact that there is little evidence bearing on the effectiveness of most DEI programming. It is despite there being many bases for believing that DEI as commonly implemented has more downside than upside. “Diversity” and “equity” are often left undefined and have many potential, and potentially conflicting, meanings none of which are articulated in the AAUP’s statement. And it is despite the fact that academia has done an awful job of “including” those who reject progressive values and dogmas, especially if they do so publicly. The AAUP reversed its longstanding opposition to academic boycotts (as threats to academic freedom), which refer to calls to boycott academics from countries deemed “bad” in some way. Boycott, here, means something like “do not accept talk invitations or collabarotors from that bad country and do not invite scholars from the bad country here.” The national AAUP seems to have endorsed an embargo of Israel and Rutgers’ AAUP chapter promptly voted to demand that Rutgers divest from all companies doing business in and with Israel, and included a long list of such companies including but not restricted to: Google, Amazon, Chevron, Boeing and Ford. The Rutgers AAUP demands include repeated references to Israeli “genocide,” despite the fact that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has, so far, steadfastly refused to grant the South African request to make such a ruling (see ICJ rulings here and here) and despite the fact that no other international court has even indicted any Israeli for genocide for the 2023-2025 Gaza War. It is of course possible that that will change in the future, but, as former Harvard President Derek Bok once wrote:

universities are not very good at passing collective judgments on political issues in the outside world … When political issues are at stake … discussions quickly become partisan, demogogic, and filled with inaccuracies and exaggerations.

The theme of this post is not whether the AAUP has the right to express its opinions, of course it does. Instead, the theme is whether it is wise for the AAUP to be acting like a progressive advocacy group. All three of these recent positions advance partisan progressive political agendas. Even the reversal permitting academic boycotts, which is nominally nonpartisan, in practice, will function to justify progressive-inspired boycotts because, really, when has any academic organization ever boycotted some extreme oppressive leftist or radical Islamist regime? Soviet Union? China? Iran? Sudan, whose former president has been indicted by the International Criminal Court for a genocide and ethnic cleansing that killed at least 200,000 people and displaced 2,000,000 more?

You can read the AAUP’s justifications for taking its positions (their statements are linked above). People with PhD’s can usually come up with seemingly sophisticated and superficially plausible-sounding justifications for pretty much anything no matter how ridiculous (infinity sexes? defunding police? reverse discrimination is a myth? Fidel Castro was a conservative? etc.) and this post is not about addressing the (de)merits of their justifications.

Instead, I am going to ask whether it is wise for the AAUP to be in the business of taking partisan political positions altogether. The great thing here is that I do not need to answer this question, because the AAUP answered it over 100 years ago. From their 1915 statement on academic freedom (emphasis added by me):

If this profession should prove itself unwilling to … prevent the freedom which it claims in the name of science from being used as a shelter … for uncritical and intemperate partisanship, it is certain that the task will be performed by others—by others who lack certain essential qualifications for performing it, and whose action is sure to breed suspicions and recurrent controversies deeply injurious to the internal order and the public standing of universities.

The AAUP’s 1915 analysis was prescient. Academia has utterly failed to prevent its freedom from being used for uncritical and intemperate partisanship. This includes but is not restricted to AAUP 2025, as documented in numerous posts at Unsafe Science but especially this one:

And, just as AAUP 1915 warned, that task of preventing academic freedom from being used for intemperate partisanship is now being performed by others whose policies are indeed deeply injurious to the internal order and public standing of universities. The actions of the AAUP pretty much ensure that:

