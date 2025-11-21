Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Sweeten's avatar
Gary Sweeten
3d

I left my position at the university in 1973 as the progressive professors and students created more and more ways to destroy the institutions that fed them. I certainly have no remorse as I view the destruction continuing.

One part of my job as an international educator was teaching in the former USSR during perestroika. I never met a person who did not suffer from destructive trauma. After reading and hearing about the destruction of poor farmers who worked hard enough to have a pump at the well, or other signs of creativity, I could see similar signs all over American radicals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3dEdited

—When has any academic organization ever boycotted some extreme oppressive leftist or radical Islamist regime? Soviet Union?

Quite the opposite, most of our academic clerisy were quite fond of the Soviets, even into the Stalin years and beyond. Don't take it from me, take it from Susan Sontag, queen of 20th-century New York intellectuals: ''Imagine, if you will, someone who read only the Reader's Digest between 1950 and 1970, and someone in the same period who read only The Nation or The New Statesman. Which reader would have been better informed about the realities of Communism? The answer, I think, should give us pause. Can it be that our enemies were right?'' (1982)

And speaking of the Soviets, there's not a syllable of Free Palestine! jargon that wasn't created by the USSR, as it began its own purge of Jews and launched the modern campaign to make Israel a pariah state. Most famous is the culmination of their decades-long campaign of Jew hate, UN resolution 3379 (1975), which determined that “Zionism is a form of racism and discrimination.” Every slur hurled at Israel—imperialism, colonialism, apartheid, racism, ethnic cleansing, genocide, Nazism—all began with the Soviets.

We may have won the Cold War, but they won the universities. Suddenly the political intolerance of the professoriate and their embrace of punitive dogmatic moralism and vicious attacks on enemies and dissenters makes perfect sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture