Unsafe Science

Seth Schwartz
4d

Matt (and Lee), this is absolutely brilliant. I have been sounding this alarm for many years. I've been saying that academia cannot continue to drift further and further left with no consequences. You cannot have an institution where certain ideas (such as gender identity) are not allowed to be questioned or criticized, and where anyone to the right of Chairman Mao is considered as a heretic. You cannot have an institution full of Marxists and socialists and expect the GOP to throw more money at you.

Academia needs to reform itself, or it will be destroyed.

Clever Pseudonym
4d

American academia began to rot once it wheeled Marcuse's Trojan Horse inside its gates, with all the various spurious Oppression Studies Depts rooted in the Marxist call to arms: "The philosophers have only interpreted the world....The point, however, is to change it."

The Studies Depts no longer even pretend to be interested in actual disinterested scholarship but have devolved into a mystery where the villain is always the same—European Oppression did it!—and where the practioner just needs to add obscure jargon to their narcissistic tales of woe, all of it basted in moral and emotional blackmail and backed up by the credential of bearing a marginalized identity or at least being an ally of one.

The professoriate that blames every ailment and impediment on Trump and his MAGAts is like someone with a giant tumor blaming it on their surgeon. You may claim that inside the hallowed halls you're life-saving benefactors of humanity (cue weepy string section), but to the rest of us you're mostly known for two toxic products: Critical Race Theory, which posits that whites and blacks are eternal enemies, then sets out to prove it; and Critical Gender Theory, which posits the mammalian sex binary as an oppressive political construct, which has been inflicted on children to terrible, grotesque results.

I know people will kick and scream, I know how hard it is for liberals to oppose Leftists, especially when they'll skunk-spray you with their superweapon, the Bigotry Accusation, but there is no other way forward. The Studies Depts are politics disguised as scholarship, and not just politics, but hateful illiberal politics that oppose free thought, speech and expression.

Either cut out the tumor yourselves, or Dr Trump will do it for you, with blind amputations and lots of blood on the floor.

