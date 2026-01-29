Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Clever Pseudonym
Clever Pseudonym
1d

Christian Smith described the crusading sociologist in his excellent book, "The Sacred Project Of American Sociology":

"American sociology’s sacred project is a secular salvation story developed out of the modern traditions of Enlightenment, liberalism, Marxism, reformist progressivism, pragmatism, therapeutic culture, sexual liberation, civil rights, feminism, and so on.

...sociology’s sacred, spiritual project parallels that of (especially Protestant) Christianity in its structure of beliefs, interests, and expectations. It would not be wrong to say that sociology’s project represents essentially a secularized version of the Christian gospel and worldview. Both are teleological, seeing history as going somewhere of ultimate importance. Both look toward an eventual dramatic transformation of the world in a way that is also importantly linked to smaller transformations in the lives of converted believers here and now. Both view the basic problem as a kind of bondage to some form of “evil,” from which humans need to be set free....

Last but not least, both are committed to spreading “good news,” as they see it, among those who are lost in darkness...."

Berkeley sociologists (like so many profs at our most upscale institutions) are a moral priesthood disguised as scholars and are not pursuing truth and facts but are trying to battle evil and save souls. They are moral entrepreneurs in the American lineage, tent preachers and televangelists for our progressive aristocracy and their children, the 700 Club produced by NPR. There's no point debating them because priests don't debate their sacred beliefs. Mainline Protestantism died but was reborn in Humanities academia, where all our newest moral shepherds and aspiring prophets reside. It seems like we will never be rid of meddlesome priests, they come in all guises and iterations, from shaman to diviner to sociologist.

Jason Manning's avatar
Jason Manning
1d

"As it turns out, he is a sociologist. And, I should have guessed." Sigh. Facepalm.

