Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger W Meyer's avatar
Roger W Meyer
4d

Very interesting, thank you for doing this! I wonder what Claude's default critique of the racial micro-aggressions paper would have looked like sans Lee's critique in advance. As coherence engines, LLM's are quite charitable to the line of thinking you want them to think on. I have to game the AIs, pitting Claude and ChatGPT against each other, back and forth, and use other foils in order to get a fair critique of my thinking. BTW: should you scale the vision up, I have been working on a metascience engine that quantifies, visualizes, and communicates the strength of any claim. There might be overlap. Thanks again for the good work!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lee Jussim and others
boogie mann's avatar
boogie mann
4dEdited

Mister Jussim (et Sica), is it common in your field(s) to host academic retreats in exotic locales, where fees are charged in exchange for continuing education credits? One would expect this in the yoga / wellness / holistic medicine world, but psych? (Edit: preposition error)

https://ebtrainingsolutions.com/event/2026-03-19/treating-racial-trauma-anti-racism

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lee Jussim and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Jussim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture