Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Dale's avatar
Helen Dale
Feb 10, 2023

This whole business is absolutely stark raving bonkers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William M Briggs's avatar
William M Briggs
Feb 10, 2023

As informative as this is, you might have better responded to the fellow at first with "Now mules are racist? You're a jackass."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lee Jussim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture