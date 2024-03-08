PoPS Fiasco, One Year On
Dialogue With Sophia
The PoPS Fiasco refers to a fairly complex situation that erupted in December 2022 and is not over yet. It involves peer review, an academic mob, denunciation, accusations of editorial malfeasance that were never identified, an editor removed, demonstrably false accusations of racism, and the Schroedinger’s state of several papers accepted for publicati…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsafe Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.