Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Behaviorist's avatar
Behaviorist
Dec 20, 2022

Psychologist here. So sad to see the hard won gains over the last 50+ that legitimized psychology as an empirical discipline be reversed. I feel embarrassed to call myself a psychologist these days.Thank you for being a true leader Dr. Jussim

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ulysses Outis's avatar
Ulysses Outis
Dec 20, 2022

It is time that the likes of you all (meaning with that, academics who preserve a sense both of proportions, fairness, reason, and a true commitment to the scientific method versus the misleading logic employed by theology whatever name it bears today) get together.

Would it not be wonderful if you could set up a universitas studiorum of the not converted, dedicated to continuing serious discourse and research? The internet, which has brought this catastrophe upon us, has the means to do that.

For if the movements since the 18th century have taught us something, it is that the circulation of ideas and the forming of groups that embrace those ideas are essential to counter any unbalanced state of things. The not converted, the dubious, and the secretly questioning, need visible places where to find answers and reasoned arguments. Where to find reason. Where to find science.

Where to find the strength say no, and the even-minded refutation of this madness.

It would be useful if you could all coordinate and give us a home, in the form of a place of learning, a hub of civility and sense.

Forums are great, and blogs are useful, but it seems all too scattered. We need solid scholarship, stacked up, easy to find, there for all to see and refer to.

It may be too much to ask from people with a huge workload and already under pressure. But hope never dies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lee Jussim and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture