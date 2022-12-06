Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruslan Sokolovski's avatar
Ruslan Sokolovski
Dec 12, 2022

I have read the first 9 pages out of 21 pages of Lee Jussim's paper. He excellently articulates why Roberts' paper is a non-science (my words). The article was fun for a time. I stopped reading because it was just too depressing that this critique of Roberts was even necessary. Roberts and others like him are stupid and amoral and they will dominate this discussion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just a guy's avatar
Just a guy
Dec 11, 2022

What is honestly sad is most of the people reading this don't even realize yet that we are far past words.

The entire point this whole time was to make us 'the enemy' for simply being good people.

Words like 'racist' being used against us, regardless of our opinions of any race.

If you ever wonder why Gen Z is mad at the Baby Boomer generation, this is why.

You have left them with a wrecked market and economy, inflation to the point where they bring home about 1/3 what their grandparents did and 1/2 of what their parents did, not including the cost of living, a system of politics which is corrupt beyond repair despite what hope you have, and a educational and professional system which will ruin your life if you don't openly recite mandated words or dogma.

Frankly, Boomers, you can go F yourselves.

Your 'best intentions' allowed the darkest forces to corrode our once great nation.

There is now little difference between our and any other nation, because we have no one enforcing our freedoms, and every political madman stripping them away for power.

And now we are left with you still 'talking things through' as if that is going to help,

Has it helped?

From what I see, using our words has been what has slowly dragged us into this mess.

Until an actual revolution happens in the western world. All is lost.

How sad that the biggest hope we have at the moment is a billionaire that had to forcefully take over a company to expose their extreme bias against half of the western world.

Oh, but they were fine with videos of child porn and muslim beheadings.

How balanced.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture