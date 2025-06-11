Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hazel-rah's avatar
Hazel-rah
13h

Thank You!

"Epistemic Trespassing" is 100% going to be the title of my next Stack/Channel/Blog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Horton's avatar
Joe Horton
12h

"Health disparities. U.S. Law (42 U.S.C. § 282) states that NIH shall "utilize diverse study populations, with special consideration to biological, social, and other determinants of health that contribute to health disparities." Yet, NIH has stigmatized and abruptly cut off funding for research mislabeled "Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI)." Achieving your stated goal to "solve the American chronic disease crisis” requires research addressing the social and structural drivers of health disparities."

Of course, subjects must be diverse since different groups and races have different diseases and susceptibilities to disease. Examples include sickle cell disease, porphyria, Tay-Sachs disease, to name but a few. Where diversity shouldn't be considered as a significant factor is in people ~doing~ the research. The law addresses the former (subjects and patients), not the latter.

The signatories knew this. They're trying to pull a fast one. And they just got caught.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture