Michael Magoon
4d

As a former professor, I also signed the Manhattan Institute Statement, even though I do not agree with every sentence in it. Our university system needs a major overhaul, and it is very clear that the initiative to do so will not come from within the university system itself. And particularly for the state university system, state legislators are going to have to play a major role.

Matt Burgess
4d

I wasn't asked to sign, and I probably wouldn't have signed, though that's mainly because I'm pretty allergic to signing petitions in general. A friend of mine once said his mantra was "I only sign petitions that I would sign if I were the only signatory." I like that and I've taken that to heart.

That said, I largely agree with your analysis here. The Manhattan preamble is very hyperbolic and somewhat off-putting, opening itself up to criticism by "laying out the facts" and then presenting non-empirical maximalist vagueries. But, Manhattan's specific calls to action are pretty much the Chicago Trifecta, enforced by the government, which I think is reasonable and I have publicly called for before: https://www.konstantinkisin.com/cp/152812681. Like you said, it's notable that HxA pointed out how similar their reform agenda was to the Manhattan statement after criticizing it.

It's also notable that the HxA statement's two main departures from Manhattan are: (i) being against government oversight, and (ii) not even mentioning the flagrant violations of federal laws (civil rights and others) that are a huge part of the problem on campus, and the feds' *pre-Trump statutory requirement* to step in and stop that. You are also right that HxA needs a better answer to the "why has almost no internal reform happened without government pressure?" question, if they're going to oppose all government oversight. It'd even be fine for them to say, "we, HxA, choose to focus on internal reform as our role, and we don't want to get involved in government oversight". But if they're going to say "government oversight is bad", they need a much more credible theory of change to offer as an alternative.

