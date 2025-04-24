Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SocialImpurity's avatar
SocialImpurity
7d

My 2c:

(1) Academia needs to reform itself or be reformed, because problems. Definitely. In many ways, academia has invited Trump's attacks.

However,

(2) those attacks are unrelated to the problems, not conducive to the reforms that are needed to fix the problems, nor is it their goal. They (the attacks) are simply punitive and destructive.

(3) Attempts to specifically target diversity in recruitment or admissions are destructive independently of the axis along which the diversity is or defined sought- sex, identity, race, religion, political affiliation, personal beliefs, views, etc. - and should be avoided.

IMHO, academia needs to get out of politics altogether and attract the best brains/educators/innovators there are out there while severely punishing any attempt to institutionalize activism and political activity. Of course, individuals can pursue their political beliefs, but they can't bring it to class/lab/workplace. Institutional political neutrality, respect for individual beliefs, integrity, pursuit of truth, etc. - all that good stuff that enables us (academics) to push the frontiers of knowledge and none of that litmus test/loyalty oath stuff that ideologues love so much that prevents us from doing so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lee Jussim's avatar
Lee Jussim
4d

Glenn Geher, one of my SOIBS compatriots, has this reply to Nate's essay here.

https://glenngeher.substack.com/p/steal-a-little-and-they-throw-you

A brief quote:

"In his piece, Bork follows this standard academic practice of presenting “both sides” when it comes to Trump’s approach to higher education. I have to say, while I usually support this general approach to presenting information, in the current case, I do not. As I stated in this piece a few years ago about the January 6, 2021 riot on the capital building that tragically led to the death of five people, including a police officer and a veteran of the United States Air Force, sometimes, one side is simply right. (You remember that nightmare, right?!)

I have to say that I am discouraged to see a fellow academic supporting Trump’s approach in any capacity."

BUT, it did not end there. Nate has a masterful reply to Glenn -- and Nate's new essay on his own Substack is so good that it completely stands on its own. Its better than his guest post here.

https://nathanialbork2.substack.com/p/tangled-up-in-blue

Here are Nate's first two paragraphs:

"“There must be some way out of here,” said the joker to the thief. In All Along the Watchtower, Bob Dylan’s cryptic anthem, the wind howls with warnings of upheaval, a world turned upside down. I argued in my original piece that Donald Trump is that wind, a disruptive force shaking the foundations of political discourse and exposing the fault lines of our cultural psyche. Glenn Geher, in his response, Steal a Little and They Throw You in Jail, channels Dylan’s moral clarity to argue I’m romanticizing a conman, a felon whose divisiveness has fractured our society.

He has a point: Trump’s rap sheet (fraud convictions, election meddling allegations, etc.) ain’t exactly a protest song for the ages. But like Dylan’s tangled tales, the story’s deeper than one man’s flaws. The real howl comes from our own ivory towers, where we academics let radical leftists build a culture of fear, sowing the seeds for a backlash that’s as inevitable as a hard rain and as healthy as a voice crying in the wilderness."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture