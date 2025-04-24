This is a guest post by Nathanial Bork, who is working on his second Ph.D. in Education Reform as Distinguished Fellow at the University of Arkansas. His first doctorate was in Political Science from Colorado State where he specialized in Political Theory. His upcoming book Climate of Mistrust: How Higher Education Polarization Leads to Skepticism about Climate Change (and Everything Else) explores the social pathologies plaguing our universities and what can be done to heal them, and is due out later this year. He spends his summers and holidays in Colorado with his daughter and his free time going on motorcycle adventures throughout the Ozarks.

By Nathanial Bork

American higher education faces an existential crisis. Administrative bloat, ideological conformity, and declining public trust have left universities vulnerable, a predicament exacerbated by academia’s leftward shift, as Michael Clune, Lee Jussim, and many others have warned. President Trump’s second term, guided by Project 2025 and amplified by J.D. Vance’s rhetoric, has launched a multifaceted assault on academia targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), critical race theory (CRT), federal funding, and academic freedom. These reforms promise to address real pathologies but risk dismantling the academy’s intellectual and operational foundations. This article evaluates Trump’s policies through seven key arguments for their necessity, seven risks they pose, and seven strategies to navigate the fallout, grounding the analysis in data and first principles.

Part 1: Why Trump’s Reforms Are Necessary

Academia’s self-inflicted wounds (bloat, bias, and censorship) have eroded its legitimacy, inviting Trump’s reforms. Below, I give seven arguments to explain why these measures may be essential to restore higher education’s mission:

Part 2: Why Trump’s Reforms are Horrendous

Trump’s reforms, while targeting real issues, risk destructive overreach. Below, I offer seven arguments highlight their potential to undermine academia’s diversity, research, and academic freedom:

Part 3: A Path Forward

Academia’s failures provoked Trump’s reforms, but their overreach risks ruin. Based on my upcoming book A Climate of Mistrust, I would like to offer 7 policy changes faculty and administrators should enact to restore trust through inclusivity, deliberation, and psychological nuance to rebuild legitimacy and foster cooperation with conservatives.

Faculty and Administrators Should Host Deliberative Forums: Convene monthly mini-publics with 50 students and 20 faculty to debate contentious topics like DEI, using open dialogue. Ensure ideological balance, use anonymized Canvas inputs, and share outcomes on social media to engage a skeptical public. Faculty and Administrators Should Enforce Viewpoint-Neutral Speech Policies: Replace vague codes with the Chicago Statement and train via Inversity’s unity framework. Publicize policies and collect Canvas feedback. Open discourse protects faculty from sanctions and rebuilds credibility cheaply (FIRE, 2021; Rauch, 2021. Adopt system-wide, boosting conservative trust from its current 19% level of support (Gallup, 2023). Faculty and Administrators Should Recruit Politically Diverse Faculty: Target 20% conservative/heterodox faculty by 2030 through diverse recruitment, X postings, and mentorship. Track via transparent reports. Ideologically diverse hires enhance scrutiny and deter interventions at low cost, and improve the scientific outputs by noticing partisan blindspots (Duarte et al., 2015). Faculty Should Revise Curricula for Moral Pluralism: Integrate Haidt’s six moral foundations into general education, using inquiry models for discussions (Care/Harm, Fairness/Cheating, Loyalty/Betrayal, Authority/Subversion, Sanctity/Degradation, and later Liberty/Oppression was added as sixth category). With almost all of higher education being left of center, there is a tendency to assume the liberal or progressive worldview as entirely natural, but liberals and conservatives not only have different moral foundations (liberals prioritize Care/Harm and Fairness/Cheating above the other values compared to conservatives), they have different somatic experiences when viewing moral violations. Administrators Should Partner with Conservative Leaders: Collaborate with Gad Saad or Turning Point USA on AGW town halls and X op-eds, funded by outreach budgets. Evaluate via X sentiment and trust surveys. Credible partners amplify research and counter bias narratives at moderate cost Faculty Should Adopt Transparent Research Practices: Mandate open data and preregistration for empirical research, with public repositories promoted on X. Train via workshops. Transparency counters skepticism at low cost, enhancing credibility. Administrators Should Reform Administration Inclusively: Cut 20% administrative costs and revise DEI for viewpoint diversity, publicizing on X (Arnold, 2021). Redirect savings to faculty and scholarships. Inclusive reforms restore autonomy cheaply.

Conclusion

Trump’s reforms confront academia’s failures (bloat, bias, and distrust) but risk replacing one dogma with another. Administrative cuts and speech protections could restore legitimacy, but DEI bans, grant freezes, and gag orders threaten diversity, research, and freedom. Academia must own its role in provoking this crisis, while resisting partisan overreach. By cutting waste, reforming DEI, and safeguarding speech, universities can rebuild the public support they’ve lost.

The times they are a’ changin’; academia must adapt or collapse.

