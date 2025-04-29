Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seth Schwartz's avatar
Seth Schwartz
2d

You're exactly right, Nathaniel. As the Left continued to radicalize, many of us in academia had to keep our mouths shut for fear of being ostracized and canceled. I do NOT like what Trump is doing, but I can definitely see why some people see it as poetic justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
JP's avatar
JP
1d

We as academics should be able to have two thoughts in our heads simultaneously, especially if they are both true and not contradicting each other at all. The first thought is: A) there is a lot of things very f-ed up in Academia. The second thought is: B) Trump is attacking higher eduction while he is leading us straight to authoritarian fascism. I just don't see how A becoming more true magically makes B less dangerous or more desirable.

If someone goes to a doctor with a headache, shooting them in the head will solve the headache issue, but there are probably less destructive ways to achieve this. To paraphrase a famous saying from the Vietnam era, it seems unlikely that we will save the village of Academia by destroying it.

Of course some people might be so angry at Academia they want to burn the entire place down (and the country it's in), and I've heard actually some angry academics say that, but I think we could reasonably agree that that's a bit of an overreaction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Jussim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture