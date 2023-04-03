Unsafe Science

Matt Osborne
Apr 4, 2023

Applause. Sharing.

I'm a conflict historian. I've thought about a PhD in historical anthropology but you know what, not worth it in a world where literal children can get a professor punished-by-process for speaking in class about violence and dimorphic human biology with the Pioneer Plaque on the screen behind them. I know. This happened.

They scream like they have been told, for the first time and far too late in life, that Santa is not real. They have incredible power with their hurt feelings, like infants with nervous first time mothers. Everything we know about child and human development is subject to blank slate Lysenkoism. If we don't hold a debate on all this soon, they will eventually get to the ag department, and there will be hell to pay.

Hazel-rah
Apr 3, 2023

Anne: Yeah, the performative BS is bad, but there's some good ideas in there.

Lee: The performative BS is so bad that it ruins everything.

I agree with both of you, with the caveat that the performing is being done by the people, not the ideas.

What if there were a DEI program where focusing on others was off-limits? Where there were no right or wrong answers, and everyone only talked about themselves and what they thought about the ideas presented and how they personally related to them?

