Tis the season of open letters, mostly on the Gaza War, campus protests, antisemitism, and Islamaphobia. Many express the cancel culture left’s newfound embrace of free speech.

Whether this new found embrace of free speech by former advocates of cancel culture can be taken seriously is another question entirely. As I shall show, the open letter in question is drenched in “free speech for me (and my allies) but not for thee” hypocrisy.

In this essay, I expose a recent open letter by 213 social and personality psychologists (hence, The 213 or The Letter of the 213) who posture as experts (which they are indeed by the standards of academia), as filled with egregious propaganda, up to and including (but not restricted to) quoting a nonexistent quote from the International Court of Justice supposedly about Israeli genocide. I want to say “concocted” or “fabricated” but maybe it is a mere error, making it merely professionally irresponsible. If it was just that one falsehood, I would not have written this essay. I can’t debunk all of it, it would render this essay too long, but I debunk enough here to give a flavor for how high and deep The Letter of the 213 piled it.

I also present (in the Appendix below) two other letters. The second letter is a direct response to that letter by social psychologist Gilad Hirschberger, printed here with permission.

The third is an open letter from Jewish students at Rutgers (several other such letters are linked herein, though not included in the Appendix). It is not about The 213. It is presented here because it holds a mirror up to The 213, who seem deeply concerned about ensuring pro-Palestinian protest voices are not silenced — and, except to dismiss, are entirely silent about the vast majority of Jewish voices expressing sentiments such as the ones in this letter. As shall be shown, this type of gross hypocrisy pervades the letter.

Propaganda Scholarship

From my recent article (with the great Nate Honeycutt, and listed in the references) titled Psychology as Science and as Propaganda:

Scholarly propaganda involves the manipulation of information, including facts, evidence, citations, arguments, logical fallacies (such as ad hominem attacks and leaping to conclusions), partial truths (via omitting relevant scholarship), and distortions to influence others’ behaviors, beliefs, and attitudes. It includes but is not restricted to politics. It can involve appeals to emotions designed to prevent deep and critical thinking.

Although The Letter of the 213 is not scholarship, as shall be seen, The 213 argue that they should really be believed because they are such accomplished experts in topics they claim are relevant to the Gaza War and campus protests (even though I cannot find a single article, essay, or even tweet by any of them defending free speech or academic freedom or standing against cancel culture or any other threats to free expression besides this letter). I am also unaware of any of them producing scholarship on antisemitism. Because they claimed particular credibility by virtue of being, according to them, such accomplished experts, it is fair to evaluate their letter by the standards Nate and I articulated for identifying propaganda scholarship.

Propaganda, Demonstrable Falsehoods and Gross Hypocrisy in the Letter from the 213 Social and Personality Psychologists

The 213 declared that they are social and personality psychologists. It is, perhaps, useful to keep in mind that the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) claims about 7500 members (and lord knows how many social and personality psychologists are not members of SPSP). So 213 signatories means that something like 10,000 or more social and personality psychologists did not sign this letter. We do not know why ~10,000 or more social and personality psychologists did not sign. Still, maybe my field is not completely lost.

Here is the letter. The Appendix has it reprinted in full.

The 213 Professors quote a nonexistent quote “from” the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

South Africa brought a case to the ICJ accusing Israel of genocide. The court ruled that Gazans have a right to be protected from genocide. Here is a quote:

some of the rights claimed by South Africa and for which it is seeking protection are plausible. This is the case with respect to the right of the Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide

Gazans, like the rest of us, have the right to be protected from genocide. In contrast, this is what the psychologists’ letter stated:

the mass killings of Palestinian civilians—which the International Court of Justice of the United Nations determined “could amount to genocide.”

Note that “could amount to genocide” is presented as if it is a direct quote from the ICJ ruling. It isn’t. There is no such quote from the ICJ, and it made no such determination. This is either an outright lie or egregiously irresponsible. No need to trust me on this: That it is false can easily be seen by anyone for themselves in either of two ways: 1. Click the link in the 213’s letter; it does not go to the ICJ ruling; 2. If you go to the ICJ ruling and do a search for “could amount to genocide” you end up with … nothing. This is a high order of bullshit.

Police Brutality?

I was also struck by the 213 psychologists’ letter alleging police brutality faced by some of the protests.

In contrast, the broad mischaracterizations of these protests as violent actively endanger our students and colleagues (including our Jewish students and colleagues) who as a result have faced … police brutality,

It linked to one article. Here is that “article,” in its entirety:

There was also about a 2 minute video, including very short snippets of police making arrests.

That is the entire article, the whole enchilada, its all there is, there ain’t no more, it ain’t over till its over but that article ends right there. Note that the source is “Middle East Monitor” (MEMO). The Wikipedia article on MEMO includes this:

MEMO is pro-Palestinian in orientation and supports Islamist causes. MEMO is regarded as an outlet for the Muslim Brotherhood and its website strongly promotes pro-Hamas related content.

In contrast, one can find more serious reporting at The Dallas Morning News and CBS News, neither of which described any police brutality. The Dallas Morning News reported that the encampment was broken up in about 20 minutes. If there was “police brutality” it must have occurred so fast that no professional reporter noticed.

Regardless, for social and personality psychologists claiming special credibility, the failure to fact-check their dubious and ridiculously superficial source against more serious news outlets is grossly irresponsible.

The 213 did claim this responsibility:

We have a duty and responsibility to protect our students as they extend this training beyond the classroom.

Whether this means much beyond “Yay for our side!” or “we are indoctrinating our students and then sending the little zomboid army out to change the world (long march through the institutions anyone?) and how dare you challenge or criticize them” is entirely unclear, so I fixed it for them so that it actually makes a clear point:

We have a duty and responsibility to not promote bullshit by citing superficial sources and to fact-check controversial claims especially from dubious sources against more credible sources.

The Protests Were Peaceful?

From The 213:

We know, based on extensive reporting (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7), first-person accounts, and our own experiences observing or participating, that student protests on college campuses across the country are peaceful.

Sound familiar? It should. Like a broken record, this “mostly peaceful” rhetoric gets trotted out seemingly no matter how much evidence of violent protests there is. This is from 2020:

Sure, most protests then and now were peaceful, but: 1. Plenty weren’t then; 2. Plenty aren’t now; and 3. The critical issue is whether they were peacefully illegal, peacefully violated legitimate college/university rules, peacefully vandalized property, peacefully blocked, harassed and intimidated other students or counter-protestors, peacefully shouted down speakers and peacefully disrupted campus events, etc. The critical issue is whether they were legitimate, legal, and permitted by university/college rules fairly applied not whether they were peaceful or violent.

The damage and death wrought by the “mostly peaceful” protests of 2020 are compared here to the January 6th Capitol Riot:

A homeless person living in your lab may be peaceful, but it is still illegal (this actually happened to me about 20 years ago). In the 1980s in NYC, at an intersection, you could be peacefully approached by some homeless guy peacefully squeegeeing your windshield, though if you did not cough up some cash for this unrequested and usually undesired “service,” you might get your car hammered and dented by that same squeegee guy (this happened to me, too).

An encampment on your front lawn may be nonviolent, but they have no right to be there. Same for most colleges. It is one thing to protect speech (which deserves maximal protection in my view) and it is quite another to protect trespassing and disruptive behavior even if it stops short of “violence.” Students have a right to chant “Death to all Zionists” but do not have a right to trespass. And if they chant while trespassing, they can be arrested for trespassing even if this also prevents them from chanting where they would like to trespass. To confuse arrest for trespassing with silencing, censorship, or suppressing speech is to be confused indeed.

So “peaceful” is a deflection. But let’s consider it on its merits. How peaceful are the protests? Well certainly, if one counted the minutes of protest, few minutes would be characterized by violence, vandalism, disruptions to campus life, or attempts to intimidate, block, or bully counter-protestors.

2020. Seattle’s mostly peaceful Chaz Zone, an area mostly peacefully taken over by mostly peaceful protests.

Like the social justice protests of 2020, the issue is not “what proportion, out of all protest, included violence, vandalism, disruption or intimidation?” The issue is how much have these things occurred and how much harm, disruption and intimidation have they caused, not their “percentage.” I do not have an answer to this question, but the answer is clearly vastly more than the blanket denialism of the psychologists’ letter. Here are some examples:

Rutgers President Holloway had to cancel a town hall meeting with students because of protestor disruptions sufficiently severe that he had to terminate the event and be escorted out by police.

Tweet by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce

Rutgers also postponed finals because the administration feared violence erupting among the encampment protest site. Although this is not violence, it is clearly disruption and intimidation. Last, FIRE has a long list of events where attempted disruptions by protestors occurred. On a quick pass, the first several attempted disruptions are all from pro-Palestinian protestors, but I did not do a full analysis. I am pretty sure yelling chants to prevent a speaking event from happening counts as “nonviolent” to the social and personality psychologists writing the letter appearing above. It is still illegitimate. Their right to chant cannot be used to disrupt someone else’s right to speak or listen, especially at a university event (a street argument is a different animal).

Northwestern President Shill, testifying before a Congressional committee on Thursday, May 23, 2024, on the protests there and the antisemitism they incited: “What we were experiencing with the encampment was a huge spike in antisemitic activity… There was a picture of me* with horns and blood, as all of you know that is an antisemitic trope” *Shill is Jewish.

There is A LOT more like this. From the President of the University of Chicago:

Other disruptions include the repeated destruction of an approved installation of Israeli flags, shouting down speakers they disagree with, vandalism and graffiti on historic buildings…and co-opting the university flagpole to fly the Palestinian flag.

And at Columbia (from The Atlantic):

yesterday just before midnight, word goes out, tent to tent, student protester to student protester—a viral warning: Intruders have entered the “liberated zone,” that swath of manicured grass where hundreds of students and their supporters at what they fancy as the People’s University for Palestine sit around tents and conduct workshops about demilitarizing education and fighting settler colonialism and genocide. In this liberated zone, normally known as South Lawn West on the Columbia University quad, unsympathetic outsiders are treated as a danger. “Attention, everyone! We have Zionists who have entered the camp!” a protest leader calls out. His head is wrapped in a white-and-black keffiyeh. “We are going to create a human chain where I’m standing so that they do not pass this point and infringe on our privacy.”

So, we have the recycling of the 2020 “most of the protests were peaceful” trope, which is literally true but completely irrelevant to the harassment, trespassing, vandalism and disruption caused by (far more than I can document here) at least some and perhaps many of the protests.

Homework: In the comments, discuss these explanations for The 213’s denialism about the vandalism, disruptive and intermittently aggressive nature of the mostly peaceful protests (and feel free to come up with your own).

a. What denialism? The evidence you provided is merely from a congressional committee, university presidents and a major media outlet. You can’t take such sources seriously.

b. cluelessness

c. radicalization

d. progressive virulent anti-Zionism

e. the effects of living in a political bubble

f. intellectual arrogance

g. b through f are all correct

Free Speech for Our Allies, but Oh How We Love to Censor Those Whose Speech We Disapprove of

The 213 wrote:

and

We maintain that broad characterizations of these protests as antisemitic are false and, moreover, are being leveraged to silence protestors and erase Palestinian suffering.

Call me shocked: when I looked through the signatories, these courageous defenders of free speech and opponents of denouncing the protests for antisemitism as “silencing,” I discovered that many also signed the open letter that triggered the PoPS/Fiedler on the Roof/Racist Mule Fiasco. You remember that letter? The one that made wild accusations of racism and called for suppression of accepted papers? No? Let me remind you. Left, the authoritarian principle. Middle, the authoritarian practice. Right, quotes from the open letter parallel to the authoritarian practice and reflecting the authoritarian principle.

From my article, The New Book Burners, to appear in a collection of chapters in a book, now in press, and edited by Joe Forgas on the Psychology of Collectivism.

So it is, according to these dual letter signatories, ok for them to fling wild charges of racism but it is “silencing” to accuse protestors with slogans like “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free!” and “globalize the intifada!” and, even “Are we, anti-Jewish[!!] students not worth protecting?” and their enablers of antisemitism.

It is, according to them, also ok for them to call for retraction of papers duly accepted at the time for “racism,” and for them to ALSO characterize those who accuse some of the protestors of antisemitism as constituting a threat to democracy. I really need a barf meme here, but I will spare you. This works almost as well:

Here are some of the signatories to The 213 Professors Letter who also signed the Fiedler on the Roof denunciation letter. Those in bold italics have at least one publication on “psychological science reform” — you know, the effort to make psychology cleave closer to truth. I did this to make sure the irony of the juxtaposition of this supposed commitment to truth in peer review with the endorsement of propaganda, falsehoods and double standards in the Letter of the 213 is not lost.

Michael Kraus, Alison Ledgerwood, Johanna Ray Vollhardt, Eric Knowles, Paul Eastwick, Sarah Gaither (an associate editor at Journal of Experimental Social Psychology), Mary Himmelstein, Kim Chaney (read more about her here, she is actually a serial denouncer for “racism”), Roger Giner-Sorolla (former editor Journal of Experimental Social Psychology), Tage Rai (former editor of Science), Jin Goh, Ana Figueiredo, Masi Noor, Steven O. Roberts, Nadia Brashier, Kimberly Quinn, Kate Ratliff (former senior editor at Psychological Science), Kristina Howanski, Iris Mauss, Elizabeth Page-Gould, Sa-Kiera Hudson, Mark Brandt.

The Blinding Certainty of the Letter of the 213

From the psychologists’ letter, Columbia supposedly

meet(s) student protests with threats of (and actual) violence

The link is to a court case against Columbia brought by Palestine Legal, a group that advocates for Palestinian rights, that has not been resolved. To treat this as if “actual violence” has been established is more than a little premature. But commitment to due process has never been a strength of social justice advocates (see Table 2 above, from The New Book Burners, on the Fiedler on the Roof open letter). It is also blind and reflects gross hypocrisy. The psychologists’ letter fails to reference any of the many suits against universities, such as those for “unchecked antisemitism” in the California schools, “rampant antisemitism” at Rutgers, “enabling antisemitism” at Harvard, and “antisemitic discrimination” at Carnegie Mellon. These suits are also in progress so one cannot assume they demonstrate pervasive antisemitism on these campuses. But that is not the point here, which is about the blindness and hypocrisy of The Letter of the 213. The psychologists’ letter implicitly holds a double standard of “lawsuits by Palestinian groups should be taken at face value as true; lawsuits by Jews should be ignored.”

So The Letter accepts the suit against Columbia at face value before wrongdoing has been established and then dismisses (via its blanket denial of antisemitism) and ignores the existence of far more suits against universities for antisemitism and then dismiss all allegations of antisemitism as a threat to democracy.

HW assignment 2 for the comments: Which best describes this aspect of The Letter?

a. Heroic and courageous

b. Contemptible

c. Intellectually corrupt

d. Motivated blindness

e. Exquisite propagandizing

f. b through e are all good choices.

213 Social Psychologists Expertise Monger to Promote Propaganda

There is, perhaps, nothing more damning about the value of training in social and personality psychology than the juxtaposition of so much demonstrable bullshit and propaganda in this letter and the letter-writers’ proclamations of their own expertise:

We are a group of faculty from various demographic, religious, and ethnic backgrounds who are trained in the methods and practice of social and personality psychology. Our training in social and personality psychology is rooted in understanding the exact processes we see unfolding in this moment concerning violence, dehumanization, oppression, and moral disengagement—but also empathy, solidarity, and collective action.

The self-delegitimization of the academy continues right on schedule. I could go on; there is more bullshit in the letter, but this essay is already long, so let’s turn to Hirschberger’s letter.

The UN Halved its Estimate of Women and Children Casualties?

Hirschberger’s letter goes beyond points I have made here to call hypocrisy on the singular emphasis in the letter on supporting Muslim and Arab students, to the implicit (because it was not mentioned) exclusion of Jewish students. It also provides additional useful context and information about the ICJ ruling.

But it also gets something at least partially wrong. This was the claim made in Hirschberger’s letter:

The accusations of genocide are slowly unfolding as the greatest blood libel in history now that even the UN has halved (!!!) its estimates of women and children causalities in Gaza https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13413223/UN-slashes-estimate-women-children-killed-Gaza-50-PERCENT.html

This is only partially true and, as such, is misleading. First, the true part. On May 6, 2024, the UN reported that 9500 women and 14,500 children were killed in the Gaza War.

However, one must always read the fine print. The bottom of the page of this figure and the next, include this:

Disclaimer: The UN has so far not been able to produce independent, comprehensive, and verified casualty figures; the current numbers have been provided by the Ministry of Health or the Government Media Office in Gaza and the Israeli authorities and await further verification. Other yet-to-be verified figures are also sourced.

Although it says “and the Israeli authorities” every source I could find says the numbers come directly from the Gaza Ministry of Health (hence “Hamas”), and none (including the UN) identifies a particular Israeli source (e.g., here, here, here). The accuracy of the Hamas-reported figures is beyond the scope of this essay (and is its own controversy; sources saying they are credible can be found here and here; sources saying otherwise can be found here and here). All agree, however, that the Hamas-reported figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

But did they “halve” their report of the number of women and children killed? This next UN report appeared 3 days later, on May 9, and in a narrow technical sense, it shows they did. On May 6, they reported 9500 women and 14,500 children killed; on May 9, they reported 4,959 women and 7,797 children killed.

That’s the partially true part. So why only “partially”? Because Hamas changed the way it reports casualties and this led to corresponding changes in the UN report. This latter report refers to “24,686” casualties as “identified,” a new characterization that did not appear in the earlier report. What, exactly, the other ~10,000 casualties that are “unidentified” means is completely unclear (at least to me). Are there 10,000 bodies yet to be identified that are so mangled that absolutely 0 can be identified as adults or children or men or women? Does 10,000 include “missing and presumed dead”? Are the numbers some sort of credible estimate based on destruction and media reports? Are they concocted out of thin air? Something in between? I have no idea.

Regardless, to get to the original figure of 9500 women would require that, even though only ~20% (~5000 of ~25000) of the identified casualties were women, nearly 50% of the 10,000 “unidentified” would have to be women. To get from the new figure of ~7800 children to the original figure of 14,500 children would require that about 67% of the 10,000 "unidentified” be children. It is impossible for both to be true. If there really are 10,000 additional dead, you can’t have both 6700 be children and 5000 be women. This means that even the Hamas figures are almost certainly lower than they were reported as being on May 6, but probably still higher than the “casualty figures were cut in half” claim in Hirschberger’s letter (and which can be found in some media reports he linked).

It should be unnecessary to state, but it probably is, so here goes: Even the lowest conceivable estimate of casualties in this war is a horror. The Israel Defense Forces estimate the Gaza death toll at 30,000. Even if this figure is accurate, and I have no idea whether it is or not, the death toll is still a horror. (Whether any war, or this war in particular, or the horror unleashed when Hamas broke the ceasefire with its brutal attack on Israeli villages on October 7, 2023 is “justified” for either side is way beyond the scope of this essay).

Conclusions

It really is not that hard to condemn violence and illegitimate protest on one’s own side. When the Rutgers Center for Islamic Life was vandalized in April:

A Jewish group of students issued this statement condemning the vandalism and which begins thus:

We awoke on Wednesday horrified to learn that the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University on the College Avenue campus was broken into and vandalized earlier that morning. We see the defacement and destruction of our Muslim friends' space on campus as an act of intimidation and violence

The Rutgers Jewish Faculty, Administrators and Staff organized a donation to the Islamic Center to assist in repairing the damage.

One of the best ways to establish bias is to establish systematic errors. If AI produces Black Vikings, female popes, and declares that it is better for nuclear war to wipe out humanity than to misgender Caitlyn Jenner, we can infer that its been programmed or trained with an absurd social justicey bias.

In a similar manner, the blatant errors (of commission and omission) in The Letter of the 213 are glaring, pervasive and systematic. When psychologists make up a quote from the International Court of Justice, base claims of police brutality on a superficial report from a dubious source, dismiss all claims of violence, disruption and intimidation at the protests when anyone with half a brain can easily find credible sources (including university presidents) reporting it, we can infer absurd bias in their analysis of the protests.

As they say in social justicelandia, the 213 psychologists really need to:

Epilogue

The 213 psychologists were deeply concerned about accusations of antisemitism “silencing” protestors. Given how loud, frequent, and aggressive the campus pro-Hamas (whoops, I mean, “anti-genocide”) protests have been, if this is a silencing campaign, it would appear to be the most ineffective silencing campaign ever.

But to be clear: I hope nothing silences these people. Americans need to hear exactly what they think, in exactly their own words. Americans needs to hear it over and over and then, decide for themselves, is this what they want at their state colleges and universities? Because that is how democracy works.

There is good news, though. ~10,000 social psychologists have not signed on to this letter.

Harvard/Harris Poll, May, 2024. The protests reflect the views of a small minority of Americans. Even young adults support Israel far more strongly than they support Hamas.

Further Reading:

The radicalization of the American academy. (my first Unsafe Science essay!).

Propaganda and bullshit, academic style. Another Unsafe Science essay!

