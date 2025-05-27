Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

Clever Pseudonym
18h

The Social Media generation seems also to be afflicted with a bad case of black-and-white thinking (or Comic Book morality), where nuance is obliterated, every party to every dispute is either Good or Evil with no shades of gray and no larger context, and if anyone in their social circle doesn't vehemently denounce the same person or thing at the same time, they become the one who must be denounced.

I don't think people were meant to live inside a glass panopticon, it is inducing a collective nervous breakdown (esp among young women), which is leading to a collective social breakdown. The digital mob is the enemy to comity and sanity and society but it is most dangerous to the members of the mob themselves—the modern information ecosystem is like drinking from the sewer and is poison for the soul. People are so addicted to their devices and they make us all so angry and addled and anxious that it will feel like a great relief sometime in the near future when AI does all our thinking for us.

Social media plus constant internet access plus these surveillance/slot machines we carry in our pockets and sleep with at our heads just might be impossible to reconcile with civilization or a free society.

It is rotting every brain, mine too, one at a time.

Michael G
17h

