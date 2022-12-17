Unsafe Science

Anna
Dec 17, 2022

This line is from the film adaptation from 1971 - they add a bunch of framing to the story and explicate the meaning of the title. I believe Tevye says this within the first ten minutes or so. It is possible that the saying and a line similar to this is also present in the original texts written in Yiddish (Tevye the Milkman by Sholem Aleichem) or in one of the translations into English. The original story was an epistolary - letters from a fictional Tevye written to the author about his life events, whic which include a large number of folk sayings, often used to humorous effect, but it's been a while, so I'm not sure about exact language anymore.

Dee
Dec 17, 2022

I read your linked article about differences being due to preferences rather than bias. I agree to a large degree, but I think there’s a nuance that needs to be acknowledged; preferences themselves can be influenced by bias. What I mean by this is that it’s absolutely true that far fewer women than men choose to pursue degrees in engineering - there’s almost no question this is the reason for fewer women in engineering rather than programs actively not accepting qualified women. The question you can’t ignore, though, is why women do not prefer engineering. Is it simply, as you imply, because there are innate sex differences in the types of work people prefer? Or is it that as children, boys and girls are socialized in different ways that lead women to prefer some fields of work and men to prefer others? This is where things get complicated - teasing out which aspects of a preference are due to nature and which are due to nurture is not easily done. But if we as a society are socializing girls to prefer less lucrative fields of work, I still think that’s a problem, although not one that academia can solve in a vacuum. I think often when people refer to bias, they are referring to this, not suggesting that women (or other groups) are being actively discriminated against and being turned away from programs of study in favor of less qualified people who are not members of that group.

