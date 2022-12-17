“Without our traditions, life would be as shaky as a fiddler on the roof!” And it was indeed shaky for Fiedler, the now former editor of Perspectives on Psychological Science, who, in case you missed it, in violation of traditional organizational procedures to ensure due process, was summarily dismissed without a hearing on charges of violating norms and values, in a style reminiscent of authoritarian regimes.

This short entry has a single purpose: to communicate that the authoritarian mob-like behavior of academics in psychology was completely predictable. No, its not just hindsight. The reason I characterize the behavior as “predictable” is because I predicted it. Not exactly, of course, because the form is too idiosyncratic to each mobbing. It was predictable, because it has become endemic to academia.

Almost six months ago, I characterized Fiedler’s invitation of articles critical of academia’s diversity rhetoric as “dangerous” on political grounds, which was my way of saying “bigtime elevated risk.” Here is the text from my article, Diversity is Diverse (with emphasis added for this essay):

The Epistemic Consequences of Politicizing Psychological Science

Just as manifestly obvious to anyone who has been paying attention, Hommel’s point about agency, however valid, is often on very dangerous political grounds, at least within academia. Even considering the possibility that underrepresentation in some desirable attribute stems from something about group differences (choices, culture, attitudes, skills etc.) rather than their victimhood constitutes grounds for social justice academics to denounce, mob, and ostracize (Honeycutt & Jussim, 2020; Stevens, Jussim & Honeycutt, 2020). If it is viewed as legitimate to only attribute gaps to discrimination, and, within academia, some sort of sacrilege to view them as resulting from other sources (except when those other sources are flattering to groups social justice academics deem worthy of favor), our “scientific” literature will be compromised to the point of uselessness.

[After some points about the dangers of this to psychology’s ability to distinguish fact from politically popular fancy, which I may delve into more in a subsequent essay, it then continues]:

Referring to the modern development within academia of denouncing claims that gaps and inequalities result from anything except oppression (and not referring to the Roberts et al, 2020 article per se, which did not denounce anyone), suppression is often something sought by political activists seeking power (Stevens et al, 2020); but it is terrible for science…

[end excerpt]

That was only slightly revised from my review of Hommel’s paper, which was written in June, 2022. It is cold satisfaction to have been proven right. That academia is this predictable to anyone paying close attention testifies to how extreme the intolerance in academia has become.

Image from The American Soviet Mentality , another excellent article on a similar topic over at Tablet Magazine. Author: Izabella Tabarovsky.

For more on this general topic, see Anna Krylov’s excellent essay, “From Russia with Love.” Anna is an emigre from the Soviet Union, and a chemistry professor at USC. In the essay, she describes modern developments in the academy as echoing her experiences growing up under a totalitarian communist regime.