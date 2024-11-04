The Republican members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce recently released a 350 page document addressing antisemitism on American college campuses. In this post, I excerpt the entire section on Rutgers, except for the footnotes (the sort of hanging numbers shown here. You should download their document if you want the footnotes, which provide sources for their claims and and conclusions. Similar reports on Columbia, Harvard, Penn, UCLA, Northwestern, Berkeley, MIT, Barnard, and George Washington University appear in the full report.

From the report, excerpted verbatim:

Rutgers University

Since October 7, 2023, Rutgers only suspended three students, issued probation to four students, and issued two reprimands. Notably, no students received individual discipline for their involvement in either of the Rutgers encampments.370 However, Rutgers wrongfully took disciplinary action against Jewish students who spoke out about antisemitism that they experienced at the University.371 Particularly notable incidents and Rutgers’ disciplinary responses, or lack thereof, are detailed below.

Rutgers Failed to Impose Any Discipline Upon Students Involved in the New Brunswick and Newark Encampments: There were no disciplinary consequences for students involved in encampments at two of the Rutgers campuses.372 The failure to impose discipline resulted from the capitulation made by Rutgers’ leadership to the encampment’s ringleaders. The lack of disciplinary action came despite threats to disrupt final exams by encampment members on the morning of May 2, 2024, in addition to other successful disruptions and troubling incidents at the encampment.373 Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) threatened and planned a mass disruption of finals for the morning of May 2, 2024, resulting in more than 28 exams being postponed, affecting more than 1,000 students.374 Soon after, Rutgers leadership announced it had reached an agreement in response to demands laid out by the encampment protesters.375 In the agreement, Rutgers capitulated to various demands made by the protesters including leniency for students, faculty, and staff who were “involved in the encampment or related activity.”376 Although Rutgers maintained that “individual students who have been involved in any activities related to the encampment or support of the encampment, including presence in the encampment area, remain subject to the procedures of the Code of Student Conduct as communicated by the Office of Student Conduct,” no members of the encampment faced accountability for its serious disruption of academic life.377



Student Who Encouraged Murder of an Israeli Student Allowed to Remain on Campus: On October 12, 2023, merely days after the October 7 terror attacks, a student posted on the social media platform YikYak, “Palestinian protesters there is an Israeli at AEPI go kill him.” This student received only a one semester suspension for encouraging violence against a fellow student.(378) Even more concerningly, the offending student was allowed to remain on campus under disciplinary probation for the remainder of the Fall 2023 semester and was only suspended for the Spring 2024 semester.(379)

One Student Reprimanded for Mass Disruption of Town Hall: Rutgers failed to administer any meaningful discipline for individual student conduct violations at the mass disruption of a Town Hall meeting held by Rutgers leadership on April 4, 2024, issuing only a single reprimand to a student for the incident.(380) Notably, the student who received a reprimand was alleged to have led the protest and was found responsible for three conduct violations, including safety violations for failing to comply with university officials and police, disruptive acts, and disorderly conduct.381 During and after the Town Hall, student protesters shouted antisemitic comments at Jewish students, including “Globalize the Intifada,” “There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” and chanted “Settlers, settlers, go back home, Palestine is ours alone.”382 The scale of disruption forced the event to conclude prematurely with Rutgers President Jonothan Holloway leaving with a police escort. Following Holloway’s departure, Jewish students were escorted by police out the back of the building.383

Lecture Disruption Prompts Three Probations: Three students received six-month probations for their involvement in a November 29, 2023, incident in which they disrupted a lecture given by Dr. Bruce Hoffman, a terrorism expert from Georgetown University. The disruption, organized by Rutgers SJP, included a group of “roughly a dozen” students who accosted Hoffman and called for the destruction of Israel “from the river to the sea.”384 Rutgers found the three students responsible for “intentionally or recklessly interfering with any University activity,” “disrupting/obstructing academic/administrative/University business,” and “disorderly conduct.”385

Rutgers Disciplined Jewish Students For Speaking Out About Antisemitism While Letting Antisemitic Conduct Violators Off The Hook

Alarmingly, several Jewish students were punished by Rutgers for raising the alarm about antisemitism they experienced. This stands as a marked contrast from Rutgers’ lax handling of antisemitic misconduct.