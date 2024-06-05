Dear 213 Propaganda Promoting Professors,

After posturing as experts with deep understanding of the Gaza War, you signed an open letter filled with demonstrable falsehoods easily revealable by minimal fact-checking, and then heaped on top of that propaganda and obvious hypocrisy. Why did you do it?

a. Black Lives Matter!

b. Why not!

c. As an expert, I can authoritatively state that identifying causality is very difficult.

d. Someone asked me to!

e. I am on the right side of history.

I have questions for the 213 Propaganda Promoting Professors. To understand the questions, you should read their Open Letter on the Gaza War which is linked in that post. The short version is that, in that letter, the 213 professors declared: