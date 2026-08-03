Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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R Bhatia, MD's avatar
R Bhatia, MD
1dEdited

I remember that moment in Twitter history! Growing up in post colonial India, I could not figure out what was colonial about science. That was dark phase of “social constructivism” ! Hope we are moving beyond that phase

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2d

The absurdity of it all . You could also say truthfully that One biological Male + One biological Woman could be 1+1 = 1 Singleton or 2 Twins or 3 Triplets or 4 Quadtruplets or 5 Quintuplets or 6 Sextuplets or 7 Septuplets or 8 Octuplets .

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