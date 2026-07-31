Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Luis Crawford's avatar
Luis Crawford
4d

This substack is so good even for just understanding science better. Thank you, I wish they taught us this on my undergrad to learn science better. Unfortunately, we were told to ignore the "controversy" around this test.

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Dr Lawrence Patihis, PhD's avatar
Dr Lawrence Patihis, PhD
2d

Your efforts on this are well appreciated: thanks Lee.

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