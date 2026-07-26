Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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David Shuford's avatar
David Shuford
4d

Excellent essay and one of the first I’ve read that seems to have recognized the magnitude of the problem. Institutions receiving public funding are expected and required to perform a public service. If they are captured by an ideology which prevents them from performing this service, it seems clear that such public funding should be withdrawn. If they wish to continue as indoctrination centers, they can do it on their own dime.

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Chris Langston's avatar
Chris Langston
4dEdited

If I understand correctly, tenure/academic freedom is necessary but not sufficient to protect free inquiry and an effective marketplace of ideas. This seems reasonable. However, it does not support ending tenure as an improvement to the situation.

In my personal experience, I have come across maybe a dozen academics who have used their tenured status to advance controversial ideas and challenge orthodoxies. (And I’m not counting the Chomsky types who take their tenure and start doing something totally different.). But I don’t know if that dozen is a large number or a small number or if their example of how to “use” tenure has an impact. It impresses me - and I feel the challenge to tell the truth as I perceive it and hear critiques in reply.

In my career I have also run into a number of ideas that I believe are “emperors with no clothes” - widely accepted ideas with little or no foundation. The ECHO method of continuing education aimed at “democratizing expertise” is one I have critiqued in print to little or no effect. But in that case even without enormous ideological energy involved, I was quite disappointed in the nature of the responses I got. Most offered no facts or argument beyond the personal experience/‘feels’ of the respondent.

I don’t think most academics feel any excitement in debate and disagreement anymore. And we are worse off without it.

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