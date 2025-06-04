What Rodeo can Teach Academia
Embrace Intellectual Risk, "Harm" Avoidance is an Individual, not Institutional, Responsibility
In this essay, I argue that academia would be vastly better off if students were socialized into adopting some of the ethos of the rodeo. This connection may not seem obvious and, at first glance, even seem silly. I am dead serious and hope to persuade you that academia can actually learn something critical for both education and scholarly discourse from rodeo.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsafe Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.