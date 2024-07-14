Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Joe2485rt
Jul 15Edited

What happens if someone files a complaint about the IRB itself? Does the IRB have to then instantiate an external audit of itself and have six months of meetings thereby tying up its tyrannical resources.?

Kathleen Lowrey
Jul 14

& actually Lingua Franca had a great article back in 2000 when social science IRBs started becoming more bureaucratic that anticipated all of these issues!

“Don’t Talk to the Humans”

I forget the author name rn

