Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Sharon Chou's avatar
Sharon Chou
1d

"... the concept of “the downside of being an expert,” ... reflects on how expertise, while valuable, can inadvertently lead to complacency, closed-mindedness, and resistance to new perspectives."

Reminds me of what Planck said about how science advances, "A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it ..." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planck%27s_principle

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Anecdotage's avatar
Anecdotage
20h

I seem to be opposed to the philosophy of this book while agreeing with many of its conclusions.

I'm of the opinion that turning education into an academic discipline rather than a professional practice was a huge mistake, and that we actually know less about how to properly educate students in 2026 then we did back in 1926.

We have thousands of years of accumulated knowledge of how to run a classroom that we've turned our backs on in favor of chasing the latest peer-reviewed studies on how people process language or different communities learn differently.

None of this matters unless the classroom is ordered, has discipline, has distractions removed, and teachers are willing to compel students to read, practice math problems, and learn by rote the few things that every person should memorize.

Disabled students that cannot do these things need to be placed in a separate class and non-disabled students that fail should fail out of school entirely.

All of these practices were perfectly normal in public schools circa 1970 and there's no reason why we cannot return to this style of teaching.

None of this is in the least bit hard. American schools have previously taken malnourished and disadvantaged children who grew up in horrific tenements and dire rural poverty and taught them to read, write, and do arithmetic. No child born in the 21st century faces anything like these deficits. We just need to relearn what we used to do in an average 20th century school.

I'm curious if these views will prompt debate. Obviously parents and administrators will be utterly opposed to what I've suggested because nobody wants to discipline Johnny or take responsibility for disciplining Johnny, but we will remain where we are or decay further unless we recognize that having the student leave a teacher's friend is not the best approach, and that grading needs to be honest and severe.

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