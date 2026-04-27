Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Rob Sica's avatar
Rob Sica
Apr 27Edited

Paging Michael Inzlicht and Robert Kurzban:

"Cue this new paper trying to save ego depletion, which evoked depletion with an induction that looks more like how fatigue is evoked in the lab. And—surprise!—it successfully produced a robust effect."

https://www.speakandregret.michaelinzlicht.com/p/the-ego-depletion-effect-we-should

"From a computational perspective, a 'resource' account is the wrong kind of explanation for performance decrements to begin with."

https://thelivingfossils.substack.com/p/the-willpower-to-care-about-academic

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Ben Slivka's avatar
Ben Slivka
8d

Excellent. Thank you. Just curious: in any of these studies, did you find (a few) individuals who had much higher levels? I ask because between 1994-1996 I worked 80-100 hours/week for 17 of the 23 months I lead the Internet Explorer team at Microsoft. I also oversaw the construction of a new home and read the daily newspapers (I was 34-36 years old).

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