Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Jeff Chambers's avatar
Jeff Chambers
Apr 14

THE SPSP IS AN ANTI-RACIST EXTREMIST ORGANIZATION

It's not really anti-racist, though. The SPSP is a race-believer organisation; it is "anti-racist" only in its own preening view of itself. It would be closer to the truth to say that the SPSP is a racialist organisation that attaches moral and spiritual excellence to non-white merely in virtue of them being non-white. At the same the SPSP holds white people as being morally and spiritually inferior to non-whites. In other words, the SPSP is addicted to anti-whitism.

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Fredrik J's avatar
Fredrik J
Apr 14

I've always been impressed by your patience in debunking bad science. I don't know anyone else with that patience.

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