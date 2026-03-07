Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Seth Schwartz
2h

Lee, thank you (as usual). There are two developmental and cultural academic societies I used to belong to. The Society for Research in Child Development and the Society for Research on Adolescence used to be rigorous academic organizations. Now they are full of leftist agitators. That's why I stopped attending. My presentation proposal to SRA in 2021 was rejected because the conference was going to be focused on "disrupting racism." That was my last interaction with them. And I attended every SRA meeting except one, from 1996 to 2016.

April Harding
1h

What a wonderful and inspiring panel. I hope scholars in other fields will take some notes on your approach to constructively criticizing an organization central to your academic field. Very nice to see you and Nate in action. Though I’ve read Luke’s book, I believe this was the first time I’ve seen him present. Thanks all of you for taking the time to make the videos :-)

