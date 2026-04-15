Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Graham L's avatar
Graham L
8d

Yes yes yes, there is sanity in the world, praise be to the heavens! Now can you export some of this to the UK please, where our Government, and even many of those in what was traditionally the "Opposition", and virtually all of the media except the Daily Telegraph, have been ideologically strangled at birth, and can no longer even detect the difference between, say, "documentary" and "propaganda"? Please? (I'm too old and not rich enough to emigrate!)

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Seth Schwartz's avatar
Seth Schwartz
Apr 15

Amazing job with this post!! As a non-woke academic, I agree 1,000,000 percent. The ultra-progressive ideology has driven me away from almost all US-based "scientific" conferences.

Get ideology out of science. NOW.

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