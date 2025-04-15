Unsafe Science

Jay Es
7d

an excellent article. Here's an observation and a question. you correctly point out that people should encourage campus debates on contentious issues. Totally agree and that would be awesome. My observation is that what occurs though is that "controversial" speakers often have a campaign directed at them well ahead of the planned appearance in order to demonize them and create agitation. This occurs with flyers with things taken out of context, and often out of context at best and dishonest critiques at worst. These are the tools used to drive the emotion and create the censorious mob that later interrupts this protests.

How can the schools take action against this? Seems like they need to either have extreme penalties (like suspension?) for interrupting a speaker or something extreme (like expulsion for pulling a fire alarm to interrupt a speaker).

Because otherwise it is asymmetrical warfare and these tactics will continue to be tolerated wink wink nudge nudge by administrators and this will continue to result in a narrow list of "acceptable" campus speakers.

Everyone who says they are "progressive" will also say they believe in free speech and yet they will also deploy these tactics.

What can schools do to change this culture? seems like many steps are required to change the culture to make this happen. curious how you would propose fixing this...

Sally Satel
Apr 16

of course I love it

