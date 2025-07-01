This is the second post in my Unsafe Science series on issues related to our reversal of Moss-Racusin, Dovidio, Brescoll, Graham and Handelsman (2012). Moss-Racusin et al (hence, “M-R”) found biases against women in science hiring; we performed a series of very close replication attempts and they did not merely fail, though they did fail, they produced a reversal: We found biases against men.