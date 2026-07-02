Recent Social Science Finds Little or No Anti-Black Discrimination
Some studies find small anti-Black biases, some find no bias at all, and some find pro-Black biases
Anti-Black prejudice and discrimination was once very widespread. The obvious examples are slavery and the Jim Crow South. But discrimination was also common elsewhere, via practices such as redlining (where banks would often not provide loans to people living within areas marked off with “red lines” on a map (areas typically populated disproportionately by Black people).