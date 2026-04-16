Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Fredrik J's avatar
Fredrik J
6d

Could we include the gender of those speaking? If 80% are women and 100% of their talks are "woke", then we can't expect any change, no matter what anyone does.

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Edgy04's avatar
Edgy04
8d

This is an issue of grammar, not specifically related to the subject matter: The term should be "symposium abstracts", not "symposia abstracts". "Symposium" comes from Greek. The plural of "symposium" is "symposia". Saying "symposia abstracts" is like saying "conferences abstracts" instead of "conference abstracts". While a general population might not know this, I think that Ph.D. scientists should.

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