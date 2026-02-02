Peer Review of Microaggression Scholarship is an Unmitigated Disaster
Did They all Just "Forget" that Cause Cannot be Inferred from a Simple Correlation?
Microaggression researchers routinely conclude that racism causes microaggressions, and that microaggresions cause harm and have negative “impacts” on health and mental health, on the basis of nonexperimental studies reporting mere correlations. Almost every undergrad level intro stats and methods textbook covers why this is illegitimate (if this is not familiar to you, see footnote 11).