This is the first in a two-part series by Joachim Krueger of Brown on college teaching.

For over ten years, I have taught a seminar called “Psychology in Business and Economics.” Every year, I create a new reading list, always on the lookout for interesting work on topics such as decision-making, communication, strategic reasoning, and consumer behavior. At the end of the semester, we usually touch on general questions such as happiness and utility or the causes and consequences of inequality.

The School of Athens, Raphael, 1509

The seminar has been popular among psychology students and especially among students interested in the behavioral decision sciences. In the fall semester of 2022, there were over a hundred prospective students hoping to get one of the 20 seats in the class. Over the years, the seminar built a reputation, which is grounded in the appeal of the topics and the emphasis on presentations and discussion.

When we returned to the classroom after Covid, I decided to confront my sense that still something was missing. Although the PowerPoint-supported presentations generally worked well, all too often, presenters would ‘do their thing,’ and only at the end they would throw up a slide with discussion questions. We can do better, I thought. I introduced some changes.

Skeptical Kangaroo

First, and most importantly, I transferred much of my role as the seminar leader to the students. I instructed them to create class engagement throughout their presentations by whatever means they saw fit. To my amazement, no one protested and everyone rose to meet the challenge. Students used a variety of technological and analog methods to stimulate interest and participation. The key objective was to elevate the class from the status of an audience to one of collaborator, challenger, and discussant.

Second, I asked each presenter – or rather, class leader – to dedicate the first few minutes to a review of the lessons learned during the previous class period. Most leaders solved this task by creating quizzes.

Third, I reserved the last ten minutes of class time for feedback given to the leader by the rest of the class. I was at first apprehensive about this innovation, but quickly learned that students provided feedback with tact and nuance. They focused on praise while also weaving in critical observations for the leader to consider.

Finally, I asked pairs of leaders in a given week to introduce each other before that other took over as leader. This task ensured that each student would personally get to know one classmate and create a brief narrative for the rest of us. This worked well – sort of. The deliveries lacked zest and conviction. I asked students to write a poem to introduce their new friend. This also worked; everyone complied; but deliveries remained lackluster. I then, with the help of a student experienced in the theatrical arts, moved the class to declaim their poems. This exercise helped the class along in the perennial struggle for more effective public speaking.

Seeing that this bundle of innovations worked well in terms of enlivening the class atmosphere and bringing forth students’ creative contributions, I asked myself: ‘What took me so long?’ I suspect that teaching, much like other forms of behavior and performance, can harden into habits that work ‘well enough.’ I had become comfortable with the routine of presentations and discussions. What was needed, I then realized, was a self-renewing attitude of experimentation and risk-taking. Let’s see, for example, if an online version of Jeopardy can be used to query the students on the material! The critical move, I think, was that students realized that it was not only I or they who engaged in experimentation, but everyone. Besides liberating students’ creative muscle and allowing some humor during sessions, I believe that one step in the direction of progress was that students felt co-responsible for the success of the course.

My role as instructor changed and evolved. Part of my initial reluctance to experiment came from the idea that I owed students a fully curated experience. This was a mistaken and stifling idea. I recalled – and I shared this recollection with the students – the origins of the seminar as a form of learning. In the late 18th and early 19th Century, some professors at the universities of Göttingen, Marburg and elsewhere began offering small-group meetings besides the traditional lectures. These groups met to study certain problems that were articulated at the beginning of the semester, and there often was no final or binding reading list. The seminar was a metaphorical seedbed in which ideas would flourish (or die) in an atmosphere of open debate, experimentation, and of course the study of sources. The goal was for everyone, including the professor, to know more at the semester’s end than at the beginning. Critically, some of what had been learned could not have been anticipated at the semester’s beginning.

In this spirit, I lectured sparingly and focused on my role as a discussant, as one among many. I played a mentor’s role, however, by meeting with each leader individually to preview their battle plan, and I sat with them after class to provide feedback when it was fresh and could be delivered face to face.

If it seems the instructor’s job becomes easier with this approach to teaching, I can say yes, in some ways it does because the students do a large amount of the work benefitting all. However, it is also the case that the instructor must find a balance between being a mentor and guide on the one hand, and a fellow traveler in the journey of learning on the other. This is hard, and I think it will become easier with practice.

I enjoyed the seminar in the fall of 2022 more than any other before. There is, I now believe, a certain lightness of teaching to be found. The spirit of experimentation, I think, washes away any sense of over-earnestness and self-importance. If we don’t know what is going to happen next, we are open to learning, and incidentally, we might have more fun teaching.

Koala is convinced.

