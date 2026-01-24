Unsafe Science

5d

I also do not like the ever increasing bureaucracy of life. I also think a lot of higher education has morphed from teaching how to learn and grapple with the unknown, into rote memorization for tests and at worse indoctrination.

That said, my education was in engineering where there are defined core concepts and foundational knowledge that I was expected to learn to qualify. I would not want an open ended syllabus that would risk not covering the requirements. Outside of the requirements if we had time some proffesors would have optional topics near the end of the semester. Also past undergrad the requirements are more tailored to the individual student.

I assume it would be the same for the other professional degrees.

2 replies
6d

With respect, I don't have nearly enough trust that teachers today are competent or even inclined to use class time effectively without verifiable metrics holding them accountable to actually teach what they're supposed to be teaching. Yes, curriculum SHOULD be an enforceable contract with the students (and whoever is paying for the student's education). The classroom shouldn't be an adult daycare, yet the objective test scores we're increasingly seeing of ever greater percentages of students performing below grade level proficiency and flunking classes suggests that's practically what they're becoming. Reducing accountability is going in very much the wrong direction.

