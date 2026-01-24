This is the second in the series by regular guest poster Joachim Krueger of Brown on college teaching.

The idealized self-concept of many a university-college is thick with lofty values and aspirations such as open dialogue, free expression of ideas, skepticism, tolerance of uncertainty and difference, and critical thinking (Halpern, 1999). There is some encouraging evidence suggesting that critical thinking skills improve during the college years (Anghel et al., 2021).

At the same time, however, we observe increasing pressures towards bureaucratic micro-management. Colleges and universities, in part in response to political pressures beyond their control, assert increasing control over what happens in the classroom. Many courses are now routinely recorded, which, since the COVID era and the normalization of remote access to “content,” has bestowed benefits of convenience while also opening the door to surveillance and control (Banville & Sugg, 2021).

Perhaps I am not alone in the impression that affirmations of high-minded values and aspirations, such as critical thinking and open debate, often degenerate into lip service. The references provided above are but a tiny sample of a vigorous cottage industry of scholarship exploring the differences between the ideal and the real atmosphere in today’s classrooms (e.g., Greenberg & Stone, 2025, on students’ self-censorship).

Advocates of the bureaucratic approach to instruction will note that some regimentation is necessary because of economical or ecological constraints. There are so many students to be served, so many concepts and data to be conveyed, and so few instructors to do the work. Only students who survive the rigors of tightly curated “foundation courses” will have the knowledge necessary to ask the really important and cool questions, unless, of course, their minds have been dulled into submission by the slog of memorization. Cram now, and you shall be allowed to forget later!

I am not arguing against the need for structured foundation courses; I am arguing against the creeping ideology that learning and education must ever be more tightly managed for the sake of “accountability,” “transparency,” and “consistency.” There are forces at work that promote these criteria beyond the narrow confines within which they actually have some utility.

Cats are sorta antithetical to bureaucracy. Try getting a cat to follow a rule, any rule.

One of these forces comes from the students themselves. Having survived the gauntlet of secondary education, parental expectations, tutors, coaches, and career advisors, many students have come to believe that their higher education is a matter of value maximization, an exercise requiring quantification (see Caplan, 2018, for the contemporary view that higher education should be firmly pressed into the service of future professional success and thus corporate interests).

Success in education, thus understood, degenerates into a race of keeping score and outscoring one’s peers. The victory, if it comes at last, must be justifiable and unquestionable. An instructor in this world is reduced to a being a bean counter, someone whose score-keeping can be audited and corrected or even punished. Students operating in this mindset will, because they have been trained to do so, insist on ever more finely designed “rubrics,” concrete-operational feedback, and final answers.

As part of this drift toward mindless accountability, instructors are increasingly mandated to break down their syllabi and to atomize the entire business of teaching into modules, units, tasks, and projects (Wagner, 2023). Our syllabi are now contracts with ever-longer lists of promises, expectations, and obligations. The teaching itself must then redeem the contract, otherwise: Breach! Failure!

For some instructors, writing a syllabus has become an auto-da-fé. Others believe their own charade. Who, in good conscience, can justify the estimated number of hours the average student (or all students?!) will dedicate to each of the growing number of the coursework’s subtasks? Many such estimates, I suspect, are sheer fantasies, but one wonders how many instructors have come to believe their own hallucinations.

How may we nudge ourselves back towards the ideals comprising our academic self-image? We do have options! We can leave part of the syllabus blank to see what evolves in the course of the semester and how we then respond, follow up, and expand. This is as liberating to the students and their instructors as it is annoying to the college bureaucracy and the agents of the surveillance institution. One may also finesse this tactic by putting elastic place holders on the reading list, such as something on Camus without saying – yet – which something.

Most instructors will assert that they prize students’ engagement, but how are they to kindle this engagement with the wet sticks and twigs of micro-managed contents? How may we de-cliché-ify student engagement and empowerment? I have taken to impress on my students that I loathe boredom – besides chronic pain, of course; I side with Mdme de Staël and Arthur Schopenhauer on this. Most students catch my drift; they understand that I don’t want them to be bored either. Once we loosen the shackles of bureaucratically packaged contents and scoring rules, we can invite and encourage students to struggle with the material (and find new material on their own) and to understand knowledge claims as hypotheses that can be challenged, justified, or overturned.

Once instructional micro-management is put in its place of limited use, students can begin to understand that education is a journey, not a destination validated by a certificate. Every semester, I experiment in small ways to introduce some elasticity in the proceedings. Pulling back from paternalistic micro-management has put the occasional bead of sweat on my brow, but overall, it has been a rewarding trip. One recent semester, I retreated from providing cookbook instructions for data analysis. Having survived a more regimented course on introductory statistics, students (should) know enough to figure it out when looking at a big bad data file. Previous class discussions have pointed to testable ideas, but these are a matter of guidelines, not demands to solve a quantitative problem in the one true way.

For example, I introduced students to the very handy statistical analysis toolbox called JASP (Jeffreys’s Amazing Statistics Program). The beauty of JASP is that it offers both classical and Bayesian analyses for a wide variety of quantitative questions (Coon et al., 2025). I did not tell students to adopt one or the other approach, and I was delighted when one student did all her analyses the Bayesian way – without nervously inquiring first if that was ok. I let her know how much I appreciated her initiative.

Another student sent me an email during the second week of classes, suggesting that I might have offered conflicting, perhaps even contradictory, views on a topic within the space of 5 days. His question made me think, and I offered a response during the next class meeting. I was so inspired by this student’s initiative that I now ask before each session that one student (they have sign-up sheet, i.e., they have to submit to this bit of micro-management lest there be chaos) to send me a mail with a question that makes me think and that shoos away the ghosts of boredom. This has been working well; students quickly learn where the zone of a good question begins and ends. Of course, one question (“Who was your first love, professor?”) was off-topic, but we all had a good laugh and moved on.

Let me close with a quote from über-intellectual Y. N. Harari’s (2024) book “Nexus” (reviewed in Krueger, 2025). Harari (p. 294) observes that “For something to be acknowledged to be an AI, it needs the capacity to learn new things by itself, rather than just following the instructions of its original human creators.” Ditto for our students’ intelligence.

But be careful. Socrates was executed for stuff like this.

