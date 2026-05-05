Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Comment-Tater's avatar
Comment-Tater
44m

Why give the guy a pseudonym and then link to an article with his real name?

Reply
Share
Dr. Ken Springer's avatar
Dr. Ken Springer
7m

In academia, much of the "secretiveness" around disciplinary issues merely reflects procedural constraints intended to maintain confidentiality and protect both accusers and accused.

This essay picks on progressive liberal activists, but the disciplinary process is nonpartisan in principle as well as practice. High-profile "cancellations" are only a small proportion of disciplinary cases. I chaired an ethics committee at my former university for many years and, yes, some of the allegations of bad behavior we investigated seemed biased and hostile. But when ideological motives seemed evident, the bias was conservative roughly as often as it was liberal.

Conservative bias is not an improvement on liberal bias – unless you're a conservative, and biased.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Jussim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture