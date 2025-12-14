Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Bidwell's avatar
David Bidwell
3d

You two are doing a great service to future generations by trying to nudge the ship of academia back on course. And it's not just in academia, the public schools in America are also way off course infusing young students with the same left-wing thought. But I hope the changes will come and the work done at the University level trickles down to high schools and middle schools as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
3d

Excellent. (I was afraid at first when you had me watch that video.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lee Jussim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture