Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
2d

I’ve come to the conclusion that, a lot of clichés are clichés because they're accurate and a lot of stereotypes are stereotypes because they're true. Pattern recognition isn't racism nor stereotypical. Stereotypes are pattern recognition. It is not a stereotype if there is a mountain of evidence to back it up.

I’ve had to point out to an individual in a debate once that, In a study by Noam Shpancer Ph.D. Called Stereotype Accuracy: A Displeasing Truth, Stereotypes are often harmful, but often accurate. The professor points out: The impulse to dismiss stereotype accuracy (and by proxy group differences as a whole) as wrongheaded fiction is mostly well-intentioned and has no doubt produced much useful knowledge about individual variation within groups as well as the myriad commonalities that exist across groups and cultures.

However, he goes on pointing out First, stereotypes are not bugs in our cultural software but features of our biological hardware. This is because the ability to stereotype is often essential for efficient decision-making, which facilitates survival. As Yale psychologist Paul Bloom has noted, “You don’t ask a toddler for directions, you don’t ask a very old person to help you move a sofa, and that’s because you stereotype.”

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
1dEdited

It's not just that activists, pardon, academics ignore good research, and that they not seldom produce (very) bad 'research' themselves, the journalists reporting on the academics findings all too often don’t read the paper (and likely don’t want to because the results confirm their pre-existing beliefs). Below a rather obvious - and humorous - example: ‘scientists’ ‘prove’ that ancient Romans were mostly non white (here ‘white’ stands for European) by segmenting southern Europeans into the Middle Easterner compartment…

https://tinyurl.com/yszcz35k

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