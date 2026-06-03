

This is a guest post by John McMillian, a tenured historian at Georgia State University. He’s the author of two acclaimed books: Smoking Typewriters: The Sixties Underground Press and the Rise of Alternative Media in America (2011) and Beatles Vs. Stones (2013). In recent years, his scholarly interests have broadened, and his new project is on crime and policing in New York City. But this essay takes a personal turn. It’s guided by his belief in the importance of courageous expression and the right of people to know what is going on.

I’m going to tell you about the time my employer, Georgia State University (GSU), investigated me for six counts of harassment and discrimination against a colleague. But first, let me discuss Nicholas H. Wolfinger’s galvanizing new edited volume, Professors Speak Out: The Truth About Campus Investigations.

Wolfinger is a Professor of Family and Consumer Studies at the University of Utah, where he’s taught for 25 years despite enduring three dizzying investigations between 2016 and 2021. The first case involved allegations of Title IX sexual misconduct.

Sounds serious, right?

It was not. Wolfinger was not charged with violence, stalking, harassment, or any similar grave offense. He was held to account by a score-settling colleague for some impish or off-color remarks he’d made over a decade earlier.

The second investigation concerned his allegedly hostile behavior in faculty meetings, such rolling his eyes and, on just one occasion, using that most prosaic and versatile of swearwords— “fuck” —to express frustration. The third inquisition hinged on how to interpret an indecorous tweet. Collectively, this cost him $25 thousand in lawyers’ fees and squandered hundreds of hours of his time.



Professors Speak Out consists of twenty essays from scholars who describe being blindsided and poleaxed by Kafkaesque administrative tribunals. In some respects, it is a flawed and uneven book. A few of its chapters are too ponderous or prolix for my taste, and some of them needed better copyediting. Nevertheless, it is a highly worthwhile collection. I know of no other volume that better explains why many professors work with trepidation nowadays, as if walking a tightrope over eggshells.

Bad Professors Nicholas H. Wolfinger · May 1, 2025 This essay is an introduction and synopsis of Professors Speak Out: The Truth About Campus Investigations, published in 2025 by Academica Press. It is available on Amazon or at bookshop.org. Read full story

[Lee here. I had a chapter in this book, part of which you can find here:]



It Was Not Always This Way

In fact, higher education was once a great career choice for eccentrics, freethinkers, and principled nonconformists. How did things get so twisted?

Part of the problem is that misguided ideas about emotional safety and well-being have fed a culture of victimhood on campus, making some students and faculty more anxious and prone to complaining. Meanwhile, campus attitudes toward sex have shifted mightily in recent decades, in some respects for the better, and in others—well, I have my doubts. Too often, inquiries into sexual misconduct devolve into kangaroo courts, where the accused are denied basic rights of due process.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the chapters in Professors Speak Out discuss allegations of racism or racial insensitivity. As Christopher Caldwell showed in Age of Entitlement, the noble and necessary movement to end segregation and protect black voting rights, which won essential victories in the 1960s, expanded into a new legal and cultural regime. Now most universities are overstaffed with administrators and deans, diversity professionals, HR specialists, lawyers, trainers, enforcers, and compliance officers—the “eyes and ears” of the DEI agenda—some of whom appear constantly on alert for transgressors.

Finally, most people now accept that a great deal of lunacy began whipping through American colleges during the Great Awokening. I’m thinking of social media pile-ons, public shamings, deplatformings and cancellations, the fusses over micro-aggressions, speech codes, safe spaces, Halloween costume drama, Mattress Girl, linguistic upheavals, institutional declarations, diversity statements, ineffective or counterproductive mandatory diversity trainings, land acknowledgements, forced apologies, performative pronouns, the 2SLGBTQIA+ alphabet insanity, and various campus shakedowns and meltdowns too numerous to list.

In some swaths of academia, however, it is still almost taboo to bring this up. Those who do may be confronted with the world’s most annoying discursive two-step (which is also a manipulation tactic favored by narcissists). That never happened! Also, it did happen, and that’s good!

The Complaint Against Me

About that investigation into my conduct. My accuser, a GSU colleague, had been immaturely trolling and sub-tweeting me about some deeply personal matters. For instance, on a message board in the department break room, and at least twice on Twitter, she cryptically alluded to my struggles with drug addiction—she’d witnessed me relapsing after a three-month stint in rehab. She also mocked me on online about a physical ailment. Here’s a representative example of one of her many strange subtweets:

My right hip hurts and I’m talking to 20 year-olds who’ve never heard of Watergate (April 12 2021).

Thing is, I’d been discussing adding a new undergrad U.S. history course to GSU’s catalogue. I decided it should begin in 1974, when Nixon resigned over Watergate. Meanwhile, I’d been enduring chronic pain in my right hip that even a major surgery couldn’t repair. The injury remains emotionally as well as physically painful because I used to be an avid and accomplished distance runner.

But I didn’t need to guess whether some of her tweets targeted me specifically. On August 26, 2020, she said the following:

I wish John McMillian was on Twitter so I could troll him.

One late night in August 2022, I sent this person some angry text messages saying that I would go public over how she’d been harassing me. I told her “I have the receipts” —and I do. The next day, however, I regretted sending the texts. They were certainly imprudent. She soon filed six charges against me, extravagantly alleging that I’d harassed her based on her sexual orientation and gender identity.

When GSU’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights Compliance told me I was under investigation, they curtly announced they’d use a “preponderance of evidence” standard. That is, if they concluded that it was just 51% likely that any of the accusations against me were true, I would face very serious consequences.

Almost the first thing my university’s lawyer asked me to address in writing was my “opposition to affirmative action and diversity policies.” I patiently explained that there are legitimate debates to be had about how to best promote access to higher education, but they have absolutely no business being discussed in a civil rights complaint. What was happening?

Another accusation was that I’d “disparaged Black women in the academy, casting doubt on their qualifications and claiming reverse discrimination against white men.” The first part of that charge was false. I have only ever disparaged the work of a few specific black female scholars, mainly because I think they are wrong. Obviously the historical profession would immediately cease to function if professors were not free to criticize one another’s scholarship. I’ve disparaged tendentious books by Michelle Alexander and Elizabeth Hinton, for instance, here.

It is true, however, that I think universities have replaced one form of chauvinism—that benefitted white men—with another form of chauvinism—that occasionally disadvantages them. Can anyone deny it? Either way, why was I being asked to defend my political views?

Another charge was that I said I suspected my accuser might be gay. That one was true. I remember the conversation well. It was at a bar in Cabbagetown in 2011, back when my accuser was married to a woman and identified as a straight man.

By far the most serious allegation was that during a departmental meeting in May 2020, in front of six colleagues, I “mocked the Complainant [behind her back] about being transexual.” That was completely, transparently false. There was not even a grain of truth in it, as I showed with evidence.

Unfortunately for my accuser, she opened a window for me to discuss her own belligerent intolerance, particularly toward white male scholars, as demonstrated, for instance, in this tweet:

It takes everything in my being not to tell mediocre white men in my life what I really think of them (March 5, 2019).

Or this one:

There are just so many, many characters in US history … primarily white men, who are such amazing grifters (March 28, 2020).

Or this one:

Babysitting 50 year old white men as usual (April 3, 2020).

Or this one:

I’m not saying we should have struggle sessions with every white male academic over fifty but I’m just throwing the idea out there (July 5, 2020).

This is bigotry, plainly expressed. I counted 27 of her tweets that in various ways expressed juvenile hostility toward white males. One of her tweets about white men was accompanied by poop and vomit emojis. She posted the one about struggle sessions for white male academics over fifty just three weeks after I had turned fifty.

Imagine if one substituted a different noun-phrase in her abrasive tweets—for instance, “black men,” “women,” or “Indians” – where she’d written “white men.” Play them back for sound. I surmised that her tweets, along with others I collected—including the ones mocking me over my disabilities—would form the basis of a civil rights investigation into her conduct. I’ve taught at GSU very successfully for 15 years. I’m part of its community too. Don’t I also deserve to be treated with dignity?

The inquiry lasted over four months, at which point the university created a draft report. Due to an administrative oversight, their final report didn’t arrive for an additional four months.

Relief!

Ultimately, I was exonerated of all six charges of harassment and discrimination based on my colleagues’ sexual orientation or gender identity.

They found I had, however, violated Section 101.17b of GSU’s employee handbook, for sending the over-the-line text messages. C’est la vie. The good news is that I was not punished whatsoever—I presume because of the extenuating circumstances mentioned above. Even better, my accuser and I now operate under a mutual no-contact directive. She is not allowed to speak to me, nor I to her.



Still, the investigation left me with a diminished view of Georgia State. After all, university lawyers asked me about my right-of-center viewpoints, which obviously were not civil rights violations. Meanwhile, I work while knowing that GSU tolerates race, gender, and disability-based harassment, so long as the harassment is directed at white males.

Some time ago, I told my university’s lawyer that I might write about this. She confirmed that I am free to do so. It is good to know that in some respects, academic freedom still prevails. Though it must be said that GSU’s lawyer also urged me, not unkindly, to proceed cautiously.

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