Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Ben Slivka's avatar
Ben Slivka
6d

The Investigation is the Punishment. No Due Process. https://hxstem.substack.com/p/northwestern-cancels-former-trustee happened in late 2022, after I was back in Evanston for my 40th reunion. Students have been taught to find and report any and all speech which they find offensive.

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Reports99's avatar
Reports99
6d

Sadly, I have direct experience of Title IX investigations. My two cents is this - the students are coached by radical faculty members who know how the game is played, and the admin uses the student complaints as the vehicle for disciplinary action.

Most of my students are not radical leftists. Most are non-political people who don't want to rock the boat. Similarly, most of the faculty are also not leftists, although they are certainly all liberals or on the left of the political spectrum. But the 10% leftist students are aligned with the 10% leftist professors, and they are all 100% aligned with their quasi-religion, LGBT. This small minority runs the place, because neither students nor faculty wish to challenge them. No one wants to go through a Title 9 investigation.

The admin (at least, at my university) is not especially leftist. They are running a business. They are obsessed with numbers, retention rates, donations. It is all a purely capitalist endeavor for them. Admin just views 'problem' professors are potential lawsuits from the radical fringe, and so they seek the peace of the echo chamber. They want problem professors to go away.

I see no real solution to this. Over time, the degree will lose its value, and these institutions will collapse. I hope that I will be alive for that day.

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