Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Holger Mitterer's avatar
Holger Mitterer
6d

She loses me when she speaks about “different epistemologies” tied to social groups. I am a classical Popperian here: what matters is whether a framework exposes itself to criticism and possible refutation.

This is where I see a problem with CRT. To the extent that its claims are treated as insulated from counter-evidence—or that disagreement is reinterpreted as further confirmation—it begins to resemble the pattern Popper criticized in early psychoanalysis (famously illustrated in his exchange with Alfred Adler). The issue is not that such theories cannot be falsifiable in principle, but that they can become effectively unfalsifiable in practice. This is hardly accidental; parts of critical theory explicitly inherit concepts and interpretive habits from psychoanalysis.

A similar critique has been developed by Helen Pluckrose and colleagues, who argue that certain strands of critical theory tend to treat their core assumptions as beyond empirical challenge. And this has consequences. Viewpoint diversity presupposes that different perspectives are open to mutual criticism under at least some shared standards. Where that condition breaks down, “diversity” becomes asymmetrical.

As a German, I can’t help but think of the post-war idea of a “defensive democracy”: a system that does not extend full protection to positions that would undermine its own preconditions. By analogy, a discourse committed to critique cannot straightforwardly include approaches that exempt themselves from it. On a criterion that prioritizes empirical testability, approaches that are not open to falsification cannot claim inclusion in viewpoint diversity on the same footing as empirically tractable perspectives.

CRT and “lived experience” may well have a role in the context of discovery, where diverse perspectives can generate hypotheses. But in the context of justification, the standard is different: claims must expose themselves to criticism and possible refutation. Where that condition is not met, they cannot be treated as equivalent contributions to knowledge.

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Robert A. Jones's avatar
Robert A. Jones
6d

Ann Wilson does a credible job of defending the indefensible.

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She admits the scientific method is a "tool" but then laments its possible misuse. That lament is then used to excuse woke criticism of our incredibly valuable tool, because it often proves woke ideas and people are nonsensical.

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She then applauds the "diversity" of woke ideas as good, although those ideas often are a denial of reality. A diversity of nonsense remains nonsense, even if it leads to "conversations" in which no sane person would ever engage. Transgenderism is a perfect example, in which a mental illness is treated as reflecting reality. The path to wisdom is paved with reality.

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