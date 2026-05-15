Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Edgy Ideas's avatar
Edgy Ideas
20h

I intensely dislike Trump, but at the same time cannot say that in some ways Social Psychology has brought it upon itself.

Would we miss the 30% of Social Psych that is deemed replicable?

Will the cut in funding mean focus on what is truly important and useful?

Who knows. Probably not.

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Wayward Science's avatar
Wayward Science
May 16

Super helpful overview. My own grant at NIH--I'm a clinical psychologist--has been funded without pause. In fact, my request for a no-cost extension was just approved.

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